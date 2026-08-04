Springer Lyle & Dameron Welcomes Jim Harrison as a New Partner

DENTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Springer Lyle & Dameron is pleased to announce that Jim Harrison has joined the firm as a partner. Harrison brings more than 30 years of legal experience representing clients throughout North Texas in family law, civil litigation, probate, and guardianship matters. The new name of the firm is Springer, Lyle, Dameron & Harrison.Jim Harrison has extensive trial experience handling both jury and non-jury cases across Texas. While he is an accomplished trial attorney, he also believes many legal matters can be resolved through thoughtful negotiation that is practical and cost-effective for his clients."Jim is an outstanding attorney whose experience, professionalism, and commitment to client service make him an exceptional addition to our team," said Frank Lyle, Managing Partner of Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison. "He has earned the respect of clients and fellow attorneys throughout his career. His dedication to serving clients aligns perfectly with our firm's values. We are excited to welcome Jim as a partner in the firm and look forward to the many ways he will strengthen our ability to serve clients throughout North Texas."Before joining Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison, Harrison was a partner with a well-respected Dallas law firm and later founded Harrison Law Firm. He was elected a Life Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, an honor recognizing attorneys who have made outstanding contributions to the legal profession.Harrison earned his Bachelor of Arts from Baylor University and his law degree from Baylor University School of Law. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, the Denton County Bar Association, the Dallas Bar Association, Collaborative Divorce Texas, and Collaborative Divorce Denton County. He has also served on committees for both the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Bar Association."I am excited to join Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison and to work alongside such a respected group of attorneys," said Harrison. "The firm's commitment to excellent client service and practical legal solutions aligns with how I have practiced throughout my career, and I look forward to serving clients as part of this outstanding team."Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison is a full-service law firm serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout North Texas. The firm's attorneys provide experienced legal representation in business law, family law, estate planning, probate litigation, civil litigation, personal injury, and appellate law.For more information about Springer Lyle Dameron & Harrison and its legal services, please visit https://springer-lyle.com or call (940) 370-4033.

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