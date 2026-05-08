The Respectful Divorce Podcast Features Carrie Williams

Divorce With Respect Week

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles based business coach Carrie Williams of Rain Shadow Coaching was recently a featured guest on The Respectful Divorce podcast. Williams highlighted the value of Collaborative Divorce and emphasized the significance of understanding the “spectrum of willingness”. She was recently the keynote speaker at the Collaborative Professionals of Washington’s annual conference in Tacoma, Washington.During the podcast, she explained the Spectrum of Willingness; a tool that helps divorce professionals to identify a client’s readiness for making important divorce decisions. Understanding where clients are on the spectrum of willingness, allows attorneys and the neutral divorce professionals in a collaborative divorce to structure negotiations and conversations that move the entire process forward without conflict. “When I say willingness, I mean willingness to do the work, to show up open, honest, vulnerable, and willing to own up to what is yours in that conversation,” says Williams, urging professionals to acknowledge this step in the collaborative process for a strong foundation at the very start of every case.The Respectful Divorce Podcast talks with divorce professionals and consultants from around the country exploring different divorce options for people facing the reality of divorce. Carrie Williams has delivered workshops, speeches, and coaching, inspiring hundreds of professionals, entrepreneurs, and creatives across the country every year. To learn more about her process, visit https://rainshadowcoaching.com or pick up a copy of her definitive manual to becoming a goal achiever at https://eyesontheprizebook.com/ To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, visit our Podbean or watch it on YouTube

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