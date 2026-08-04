Catalyst Introduces CAIA, an Enterprise AI Agent for NetSuite

CAIA - Catalyst AI Agent CAIA - Interface

CAIA brings natural-language business intelligence, automation and business reasoning directly into the NetSuite interface.

The future of ERP isn’t more menus or more clicks—it’s conversation.” — Jeff Smith, Founder, Catalyst Technology Corporation

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Technology Corporation today announced the launch of CAIA , the Catalyst AI Agent, an enterprise AI agent purpose-built for NetSuite.Available directly within the NetSuite interface, CAIA enables users to retrieve information, surface business intelligence, reason through business questions, automate routine processes, and complete business tasks using natural language without leaving the application.Unlike general-purpose AI platforms, CAIA is designed specifically for the NetSuite ecosystem. It combines enterprise AI with knowledge of ERP processes, business operations, and the relationships between NetSuite and integrated systems. Users can ask questions in plain language and receive secure, contextual responses based on their roles, permissions, and business data.Finance, operations, sales, customer service, and executive teams can ask practical questions such as:“Why are receivables up this month?”“Which collections should I prioritize this week?”“What is delaying this sales order?”“How should I structure my day based on what needs attention?”CAIA evaluates relevant information across NetSuite and connected systems, then provides answers designed to help users understand what is happening, why it matters, and what to do next.CAIA also goes beyond conversation with its Live Browser Operator. It can open a logged-in NetSuite session and work through the interface like a person, navigating to records, reading values the API may not expose, identifying issues, and capturing screenshots while narrating each step through a live screen share.With the user’s explicit approval, CAIA can fill fields, save changes, and verify the result. The completed session can then be converted into a branded PDF report with screenshots and written findings.CAIA can also generate saved searches from plain-English instructions, with a preview of columns and filters before anything is created. Record creation and updates are drafted and previewed before confirmation. Bulk mass updates can be applied across hundreds of records with live progress and a 24-hour undo option.A one-click NetSuite Health Check provides a read-only audit of data quality, integration health, scripts, saved searches, security, and operational hygiene. The resulting report includes a 0–100 health score and a prioritized list of recommended actions.CAIA supports real-time voice conversations, live screen sharing, screenshots, and file analysis for CSV, Excel, and PDF documents. It responds in more than 70 languages through both text and voice.The platform can also produce formatted Word documents, PDFs, Excel workbooks, CSVs, and PowerPoint presentations. Responses may be grounded in live web sources and official Oracle NetSuite documentation, with cited sources and confidence indicators. When human support is required, CAIA can escalate the issue with a pre-filled support ticket containing the conversation, account context, error logs, and diagnostic information.“The future of ERP isn’t more menus or more clicks—it’s conversation,” said Jeff Smith, Founder of Catalyst Technology Corporation. “CAIA transforms how people interact with NetSuite by making business intelligence instantly accessible through natural language. And because it understands the systems integrated with NetSuite, teams get answers that span their whole operation—not just one application.”CAIA is read-only by default, fully tenant-isolated, and governed by each user’s NetSuite role and permissions. Write actions require explicit user approval, and credentials are never displayed.CAIA expands Catalyst’s portfolio of NetSuite solutions designed to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and help organizations maximize the value of their ERP investment.For more information about CAIA, visit https://nscatalyst.com/caia/ About Catalyst Technology CorporationCatalyst Technology Corporation is a NetSuite consulting and development firm specializing in ERP implementations, integrations, automation, AI solutions, managed support, and business process optimization. By combining deep NetSuite expertise with innovative technology, Catalyst helps organizations extend, enhance, and maximize the value of their ERP investment.

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