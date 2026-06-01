Catalyst Launches Catalyst+ Managed Support Program for NetSuite Customers

New managed support offering helps NetSuite customers with optimization, integrations, automation, reporting, scripting, and ongoing ERP support.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst Technology Corporation today announced the launch of Catalyst+, a managed NetSuite support program that provides businesses with ongoing access to senior NetSuite functional and technical expertise through a predictable monthly model.The program is intended for companies that have moved beyond initial implementation and need continuous support for optimization, troubleshooting, integrations, reporting, workflows, scripting, and system improvements as operational needs evolve.Catalyst+ allows customers to reserve discounted monthly support hours that can be applied across a broad range of NetSuite services, including administration, customizations, automation, architecture guidance, integrations, dashboards, saved searches, and user support.“Many organizations reach a point where NetSuite becomes mission-critical, but internal teams don’t always have the bandwidth or specialized expertise to continuously improve the platform,” said Jeff Smith, Founder of Catalyst. “Catalyst+ was created to give customers a stable, ongoing support structure that keeps NetSuite aligned with the business as it grows.”The launch reflects increasing demand among NetSuite customers seeking alternatives to fragmented, ticket-based support models and unpredictable consulting costs. Catalyst says the program is structured to help companies maintain momentum on enhancements and operational improvements without needing to staff a large in-house NetSuite team.Catalyst+ includes multiple service tiers designed to support businesses ranging from emerging growth companies to larger organizations with complex NetSuite environments and integration requirements.Catalyst provides NetSuite consulting , integrations, custom development, automation, and managed services for organizations across technology, distribution, services, manufacturing, and professional services industries.For more information, visit https://nscatalyst.com/advanced-catalyst-support/ About Catalyst Technology CorporationCatalyst Technology Corporation is a NetSuite consulting and development firm focused on implementations, integrations, optimization, automation, managed support, and business process improvement for NetSuite customers across a wide range of industries.

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