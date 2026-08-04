UTV Source Brings Back National UTV Day for Year Two on August 18, 2026

National UTV Day Logo We were on hand for CFMOTO's press event unveiling the new Z Force Z10. Our Segway Super Villain and Villain builds getting some dirt time out in Ocotillo. Built for exactly this.

UTV Source marks year two of National UTV Day, inviting the powersports community to ride, wrench, and share what makes the lifestyle worth celebrating.

Year one showed us how much this community wanted a day of its own. This isn't a marketing stunt, it's a thank you to everyone who's ridden, wrenched, and shared this with us.” — Matt, Founder, UTV Source

WILDOMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UTV Source , the leading online destination for UTV parts, gear, and off-road content, is gearing up for the second annual National UTV Day on August 18, 2026, a nationwide celebration of UTVs (Utility Task Vehicles), also known as side-by-sides. The first year brought together everyone from weekend trail riders to full-time ranch operators, and UTV Source is bringing the celebration back with an even bigger push.National UTV Day launched in 2025 as a way for UTV Source to give back to the community that built the brand. Social posts poured in from weekend warriors, landowners, and garage builders showing off their machines and their reasons for riding, and that response is what's driving year two.August 18 carries extra meaning for UTV Source. It marks the anniversary of the company's founding in 2018, and now it marks the day the entire UTV and SxS (side-by-side) community comes together, whether that's on the trail, in the garage, or out on the ranch.“Year one showed us how much this community wanted a day of its own,” said Matt, Founder of UTV Source. “This isn’t a marketing stunt for us, it’s a thank you. Everyone who tagged us last year, whether they were hauling gear, chasing dunes, or working the land, is the reason we’re doing this again, and we want year two to be even bigger.”How to ObserveMark the day by getting out on the trails or dunes with a group, opening the garage to wrench on a build, gathering for a cookout or campfire hangout, or simply sharing a UTV moment and tagging @utvsource on social media. However it's celebrated, UTV Source is asking riders to keep it safe: helmets and harnesses on, speeds in check, and a spotter on the tricky terrain, so the day stays fun for everyone involved.Get InvolvedUTV Source is calling on riders, vendors, ambassadors, and media partners to help build momentum for the second year of National UTV Day. Share a UTV moment, action packed, work focused, or somewhere in between, and tag @utvsource on social media.About UTV SourceUTV Source is a leading online platform connecting off-road enthusiasts with top-tier UTV parts, gear, and content. With over 16 million average monthly views across site and social, and a reach of 476,000+ followers across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok, UTV Source is a dominant voice in the UTV space and the go-to online shop for all UTV and side-by-side parts and accessories.Learn MoreFor full details on National UTV Day and how to join the celebration, visit https://www.nationaldayarchives.com/day/national-utv-day/ For more on UTV Source, visit www.utvsource.com and follow along on social media @utvsource.

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