UTV Source Wraps a Second Year with Aluma Trailers as Its Official Trailer

Official trailer of UTV Source: the 28′ Aluma, loaded and rolling. A UTV Source Segway Villain is unloaded from its 28′ Aluma all-aluminum tandem trailer at Ocotillo, CA.

UTV Source closes a second year with Aluma Trailers as its official trailer, hauling builds and vehicles from Utah to Ocotillo and across Southern California.

When we roll out, we know our Aluma trailer will get our UTVs to our off-road adventure safely and securely...” — Jason Snyder

WILDOMAR, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UTV Source , the leading online destination for UTV parts, gear, and off-road content, is wrapping up a second consecutive year of its partnership with Aluma Trailers , the official trailer of UTV Source. Across two years, the collaboration has been built on shared values: rugged reliability, quality service, and a deep commitment to the off-road lifestyle.From Utah to Ocotillo and all around Southern California, Aluma has been the backbone of how UTV Source moves — hauling builds to key brand partners, collaborating manufacturers, and the wildest UTV / SxS events in the country. Wherever the work and the riding led, the Aluma trailer took the team there.“When we roll out, we know our Aluma trailer will get our UTVs to our off-road adventure safely and securely,” said Jason Snyder, UTV Source CEO. “Aluma Trailers tow like no other and our 28′ wide-body tandem is loaded with features including drive-over fenders, rear stabilizer jacks, storage box and plenty of tie-down anchor points. It’s the perfect trailer for our UTVs — and that’s why Aluma is the official trailer of UTV Source.”Some of the events and off-road destinations where UTV Source relied on Aluma over the past year include The Sand Sports Super Show (Costa Mesa, CA), Camp RZR (Glamis, CA), Ocotillo Wells, CA, and off-road rides throughout Utah, Nevada, California, and Arizona, with UTV Takeover (Sand Hollow, UT) on the calendar for this year.As Aluma Trailers continues to support UTV Source through rides, builds, and events, the brand is also entering a new chapter of growth. In January 2026, Aluma was acquired by Novae, one of North America’s leading trailer manufacturers - while continuing to be led by CEO Mike Lloyd and its current management team from its Bancroft, IA headquarters.“Joining forces with Novae is a strategic milestone for our company and for the dealers who have trusted us for so many years,” said Mike Lloyd, CEO of Aluma Trailers since 2000. “Aluma and Novae share the same values: to continually grow our people and maintain ease of doing business for our partners. We’re customer-centric, quality-minded companies, which makes this a natural fit.”About UTV SourceUTV Source is a leading online platform connecting off-road enthusiasts with top-tier UTV parts, gear, and content. With over 15 million average monthly views across site and social, and a reach of 476,000+ followers across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok, UTV Source is a dominant voice in the UTV space and the go-to online shop for all UTV / side-by-side parts and accessories. https://www.utvsource.com/ About Aluma TrailersProudly made and assembled in the USA, Aluma Trailers are built with lightweight, all-aluminum construction for rust-free durability and long-term performance. From motorcycles and show cars to UTVs and full-size rigs, Aluma is the trusted choice for racers, builders, and weekend warriors who need a trailer that’s as tough as their lifestyle. Read more about Aluma Trailers on https://alumaklm.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.