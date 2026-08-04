UPCOMING ELECTION INFORMATION

LAST DAY TO REGISTER TO VOTE

Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM is the last day to register to vote to be eligible to vote in the September 9, 2026 Primary election. You can register to vote online at vote.sos.ri.gov or by completing and submitting a voter registration form in person or by mail.

Voter registration forms will be available in the Town Clerk’s office located at the Narragansett Town Hall, 25 Fifth Avenue, Narragansett, RI or can be printed online at vote.sos.ri.gov. Completed forms can then be placed in the locked (red) drop box at Town Hall no later than Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM. Mailed registration forms must be postmarked prior to the deadline.

Anyone who will reach the age of eighteen (18) on or before November 3, 2026 may register to be eligible to vote at the Primary election. Those who have had their names changed through marriage or court decree must re-register. Anyone who has moved within the town must also re-register to correct their address.

LAST DAY TO DISAFFILIATE

Any person intending to vote in the September 9, 2026 Primary election for a different political party must disaffiliate by Monday, August 10, 2026. Voters must disaffiliate 30 days prior to the Primary.

Unaffiliated voters may vote in any party’s primary.

Voter Registration/Disaffiliation forms will be available in the Town Clerk’s office located at the Narragansett Town Hall, 25 Fifth Avenue, Narragansett, RI or online at vote.sos.ri.gov. Completed forms can then be placed in the locked (red) drop box at the Town Hall no later than Monday, August 10, 2026 at 4:00 PM.

Mailed disaffiliation forms must be received before the deadline. Voters can also disaffiliate online at vote.sos.ri.gov.

VOTER REGISTRATION CHALLENGES

Any elector desiring to challenge the registration of any registered voter must file a separate affidavit with the local board of canvassers for each voter they wish to challenge no less than 20 days before an election. Please call the Town Clerk’s office for more information at 401/782-0626.

FINAL CANVASS OF THE VOTER LIST

Notice is hereby given that there will be a meeting of the Board of Canvassers of the Town of Narragansett, RI held at the Town Hall, Narragansett, in said town, on the 19th day of August 2026 at 3:45 PM for the purpose of canvassing and correcting the Voting Lists of said Town for the Final Canvass for the Primary Election to be held on September 9, 2026.

MAIL BALLOT APPLICATIONS DEADLINE

Must be received by August 19, 2026. Paper applications are available at the Town Clerk’s office or you can apply online at vote.sos.ri.gov.

EARLY VOTING

Early voting begins on August 20, 2026 at the Town Hall in the Large Boardroom located at 25 Fifth Avenue. Early voting will be available until September 8, 2026 at 4pm.

PRIMARY ELECTION DAY

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

7:00am – 8:00pm

POLLING LOCATIONS

District 2001

St. Veronica Chapel

1035 Boston Neck Road

District 2002

North Beach Clubhouse

79 Boston Neck Road

District 2003

Narragansett Pier School

235 South Pier Road

District 2004

St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church

866 Point Judith Road

For any further information pertaining to the upcoming elections please reach out to the Board of Canvassers at 401/782-0625 (Lizz DeNuccio) or 401/782-0626 (Sarah Masson)