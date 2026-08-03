TOWN OF NARRAGANSETT

CANVASSERS NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that there will be a meeting of the Board of Canvassers of the Town of Narragansett, RI held at the Town Hall, Narragansett, in said town, on the 19th day of August 2026 at 3:45 PM for the purpose of canvassing and correcting the Voting Lists of said Town for the Final Canvass for the Primary Election to be held on September 9, 2026.

By Order of said Board

Sarah Masson, CMC

Town Clerk, Board of Canvassers and Registration

Online only

POSTED IN THE NEWS FLASH ON WEBSITE AUG 3-AUG 20, 2026