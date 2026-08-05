Asato Achieves HITRUST e1 Certification, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Enterprise-Grade Security and Compliance

Sundari Mitra, CEO of Asato HITRUST E1 CERTIFICATION

Independent validation of foundational security controls underscores Asato's dedication to protecting customer and partner data

Earning HITRUST Certification reflects Asato’s proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust and demonstrates the organization’s commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data.” — Gregory Webb, CEO at HITRUST.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asato, the agentic AI-powered IT asset optimization platform, today announced it has officially achieved HITRUST e1 Certification, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing security and compliance journey.

The HITRUST e1 Certification is an independently validated assessment covering 44 essential cybersecurity controls that ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP. Unlike self-attestation questionnaires, the HITRUST Assurance Program require validation by an external assessor, giving customers and partners verified, third-party proof, rather than a self-reported claim, that an organization follows foundational security and privacy practices.

This achievement demonstrates Asato's continued commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security, privacy, and regulatory compliance. This also strengthens the trust its customers and partners place in the company, particularly those in regulated industries such as healthcare and financial services, where data protection and audit-readiness are business-critical.

“Earning HITRUST Certification reflects Asato’s proactive approach to cybersecurity and trust.” said Gregory Webb, CEO at HITRUST. “It also demonstrates the organization’s commitment to managing information risk and protecting sensitive data through a rigorous, proven assurance process.”

"HITRUST e1 Certification is an important validation of the security foundation we've built at Asato," said Sundari Mitra, CEO of Asato. "Our customers trust us with visibility into their most sensitive IT and AI asset data, and that trust has to be earned continuously. This certification reflects the discipline our teams bring to protecting that data every day, and it's a milestone we're proud to build on as we pursue even higher levels of assurance."

Asato’s HITRUST certification covers critical elements of Information protection, Vulnerability Management, Access Control, Audit Logging and Monitoring, Incident Management, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery, Risk Management and Data Protection and Privacy, among others.

About Asato

Asato is an IT Asset Optimization Platform with Agentic AI. Asato’s platform provides a continuous view of enterprise asset data and translates that into intelligence and actionable insights — connecting what organizations own to what it costs, how it's used, what risks it carries, and what actions will drive value.

Asato uses data context and a proprietary Master Knowledge Graph to give IT leaders a single pane of glass across their entire hardware, software and AI portfolio. We eliminate shadow IT, cut wasted spend, optimize licenses and hardware, govern AI usage, and keep companies compliant — all from one platform. Our customers typically cut 25–30% of their IT Asset spends in just a few weeks — and they walk into audits and board meetings with confidence instead of anxiety.

For more information, visit www.asato.ai.

Media Contact: Vinod Harith, CMO, media@asato.ai

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