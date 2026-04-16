Asato Now on Microsoft Marketplace. Bringing Agentic AI Powered IT Asset Optimization to Enterprise Customers Worldwide

Asato's Agentic AI Driven IT Asset Optimization Asato

Enterprise IT teams can now discover, evaluate, and transact Asato directly through Microsoft Marketplace, streamlining procurement and accelerating deployment.

Being on Microsoft Marketplace is more than a distribution decision. We built Asato to operate at the heart of enterprise IT environments, and this listing reflects that commitment.” — Sundari Mitra, CEO, Asato

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asato, an AI-driven IT asset optimization platform, today announced that its platform is now available on Microsoft Marketplace. Enterprise organizations can now discover, evaluate, and transact Asato directly through Microsoft Marketplace, making it easier than ever to deploy AI-driven asset intelligence within their existing Microsoft environments.

Trusted by Enterprises, Now Transactable Through Microsoft Marketplace

For enterprise IT and procurement teams, Microsoft Marketplace is more than a discovery channel. Organizations can transact Asato against their existing Microsoft commitments, including their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC), simplifying procurement and reducing the contracting overhead that typically delays software adoption.

The listing also signals that Asato has met Microsoft's security, privacy, and compliance requirements, giving customers an added layer of assurance as they evaluate new AI-driven tooling in their environments.

"Being on Microsoft Marketplace is more than a distribution decision. It is a signal to our enterprise customers that Asato meets the rigorous security and compliance standards they require. We built Asato to operate at the heart of enterprise IT environments, and this listing reflects that commitment."

‍– Sundari Mitra, CEO, Asato

‍

‍Intelligent IT Asset Optimization, Powered by Agentic AI

Asato's platform moves beyond passive asset tracking. The platform autonomously analyzes, recommends, and acts on optimization opportunities across an organization's entire IT asset portfolio, covering software licenses, hardware inventory, cloud subscriptions, and vendor contracts. Customers typically see 25-30% reductions in IT asset spend within weeks of deployment.

Key capabilities of the Asato platform include:

Autonomous Discovery and Inventory. AI agents continuously identify and catalog IT assets across on-premises and cloud environments, eliminating blind spots and the need for manual audits.

License Optimization and Compliance. Intelligent analysis of software usage patterns reduces waste, flags compliance risks, and right-sizes license allocations.

Cost Intelligence. Actionable insights into IT spend, with AI-driven recommendations to eliminate redundancy and maximize the value of existing investments.

Agentic Workflows. Rather than surfacing data and stopping there, Asato's AI agents can initiate and execute optimization actions directly, reducing the operational burden on IT teams.

‍

Seamless Integration with the Microsoft Ecosystem

Asato is designed to integrate naturally with the infrastructure enterprises already run, including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Entra ID, and Microsoft Intune. For organizations already invested in the Microsoft stack, Asato provides an additional intelligence layer that connects asset data across identity, device management, and productivity tools, turning fragmented signals into a single, actionable view.

Availability

Asato is available for purchase on Microsoft Marketplace effective immediately. Organizations can visit the Asato listing on Microsoft Marketplace or learn more and request a demo at www.asato.ai.

About Asato

Asato is an IT Asset Optimization Platform powered by Agentic AI. The platform provides a continuous view of enterprise asset data and translates it into intelligence and actionable insights, connecting what organizations own to what it costs, how it is used, what risks it carries, and what actions will drive value. Asato uses data context and a proprietary Master Knowledge Graph to give IT leaders a single view across their entire hardware, software, and AI portfolio. The platform eliminates shadow IT, cuts wasted spend, optimizes licenses and hardware, governs AI usage, and keeps companies compliant. Customers typically reduce IT asset spend by 25-30% within weeks of deployment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.