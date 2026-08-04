Rice man charged with multiple tax crimes 

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Dakota County Attorney’s Office recently charged Dillon John Blocker, of Rice, with:

five felony counts of willfully failing to file income tax returns

five felony counts of failing to pay income tax

six felony counts of failing to file sales and use tax returns

six felony counts of failing to pay sales and use tax

According to the complaint, Mr. Blocker operated multiple tree service businesses providing taxable services to customers with the income from the businesses being required to be reported on his individual income tax returns each year. Bank records allegedly showed that Mr. Blocker had earned taxable income from his tree service businesses as well as from gambling winnings from casinos.

Despite earning enough taxable income to be required to file returns and pay income tax in Minnesota, the complaint states that Mr. Blocker failed to file income tax returns and pay income tax for tax years 2020 through 2024. Mr. Blocker also failed to file Sales and Use Tax returns and remit sales tax on the taxable services conducted by his business for multiple periods between 2020 and 2025.

Mr. Blocker had previously filed income tax returns prior to 2016 and allegedly told investigators that he was aware of his filing obligations but did not file because he was not good at paperwork.

Mr. Blocker allegedly owes over $221,000 in income and sales taxes.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Combating tax fraud and protecting taxpayer dollars

Since 2022, Revenue has collected nearly $2 billion in compliance enforcement efforts, and stopped nearly $300 million in fraudulently filed returns, saving the state nearly $2.3 billion.

Revenue’s actions have protected more than $550 million per year through stopping fraud and enforcing compliance.

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