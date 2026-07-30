Maple Plain man charged with multiple tax crimes 

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Pine County Attorney’s Office recently charged Todd Alan Long, of Maple Plain, with:

Four felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns

Four felony counts of failing to pay individual income tax

Four felony counts of failing to file corporate income tax returns

One felony count of possessing untaxed tobacco products

According to the complaint, a retail inspection of Mr. Long’s business, Super Smokes Inc., revealed that he was in possession of tobacco products in which he could not provide invoices that showed he purchased the products from a licensed distributor and paid the requisite tax. The contraband products were seized and Revenue investigators examined Mr. Long’s individual and business tax filing history. According to the complaint, investigators determined that Mr. Long failed to file Individual Income Tax returns or pay income tax from 2019–2022 and failed to file corporate tax returns for his business during those years.

Mr. Long was aware of his tax filing obligations, having previously filed some individual, corporate, and tobacco tax returns. The complaint alleges that he was also sent over 300 letters since 2010 regarding his repeated failure to file tax returns and pay taxes owed.

Instead of paying the taxes he owed, the complaint states that Mr. Long chose to purchase real estate, luxury vehicles, and aircraft. Mr. Long allegedly owes over $384,000 in individual and corporate income tax and tobacco tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Combating tax fraud and protecting taxpayer dollars

Since 2022, Revenue has collected nearly $2 billion in compliance enforcement efforts, and stopped nearly $300 million in fraudulently filed returns, saving the state nearly $2.3 billion.

Revenue’s actions have protected more than $550 million per year through stopping fraud and enforcing compliance.

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