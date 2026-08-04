E-Waste Event, Saturday, August 8!

Do you have old electronics gathering dust? Bring them to Cumberland's E-Waste Drop-Off Event on Saturday, August 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Cumberland Monastery, located at 1464 Diamond Hill Road.

Accepted items include: computers, laptops, TVs, monitors, cell phones, tablets, printers, gaming equipment, routers, small household appliances, power tools, batteries, cables, stereos, microwaves, and more.

Most items are free to recycle; however, fees apply for certain items, including:

Small wooden speakers – $5

Large wooden speakers and laser printers – $10

Air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers, and other appliances that contain coolant – $20

Printers 4 feet or larger – $50

Please note: household batteries, light bulbs, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, hazardous waste, glass, cardboard, Styrofoam, wood, and other non-electronic materials will not be accepted.

During the event you will stay in your vehicle. Staff from Indie Cycle will unload your electronics for you.

No appointment is needed, and the event is open to everyone, including those who do not live in Cumberland.

Indie Cycle follows a zero-landfill policy. All electronic materials are responsibly recycled through an R2-certified facility.