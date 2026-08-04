Important Deadlines/Information - September 9th Statewide Primary

NOTICE TO VOTERS

DEADLINE TO REGISTER TO VOTE, PARTY AFFILIATION CHANGES,

APPLY FOR MAIL BALLOT & EARLY VOTING FOR THE

SEPTEMBER 9, 2026 STATEWIDE PRIMARY

AUGUST 10, 2026 is the deadline to register to vote or make a party affiliation change in order to be eligible to vote in the Statewide Primary. [RIGL 17-1-3, 17-1-7, 17-9.1-3]

You can now register to vote and update your voter information, such as your party affiliation, on the Secretary of State’s website at https://vote.sos.ri.gov/;

Alternatively, the Cumberland Police Department at 1379 Diamond Hill Road will also receive final voter registrations on Monday, August 10, 2026, from 9a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

AUGUST 19, 2026 at 4:00p.m. is the deadline for voters to apply for a primary mail ballot. [RIGL 17-20-2.1(c)]. You can now apply for a mail ballot online at mailballot.sos.ri.gov.

AUGUST 19, 2026 - The Board of Canvassers will meet for the purpose of final canvassing and correcting the voting lists for primaries. [RIGL 17-10-5(a)]

AUGUST 20 – SEPTEMBER 8, 2026 – Early voting and emergency mail ballot period at Cumberland Town Hall, 45 Broad Street, Town Council Chambers, 2nd Floor. Hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday-Friday. No holidays or weekends.

[RIGL 17-20-2.2, RIGL 17-20-2.2(a);(b), RIGL17-1-7]

Per Order of the Board of Canvassers

Sandra M. Giovanelli, Town Clerk



