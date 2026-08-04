New Guide Highlights Bank Statement Loans for Self-Employed Borrowers in Utah

Steve Saxton is a Jumbo Loan Expert with over 27 years of Experience guiding homeowners Christian Roberts Mortgage is a Utah based luxury home lender

Steve Saxton of Christian Roberts Mortgage details four mortgage scenarios using 12-month business bank statements and 1099 income.

Tax returns show historical taxable income. They may not reflect the current cash flow of a rapidly growing business” — Steve Saxton

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve Saxton of Christian Roberts Mortgage shares four mortgage examples using business bank statements and 1099 income when tax returns do not reflect current cash flow.- Utah mortgage loan advisor Steve Saxton has published a new guide explaining how self-employed homebuyers may qualify for a mortgage when traditional tax-return income does not accurately reflect the current cash flow of their business.The guide, “Bank Statement Loans for Self-Employed Borrowers in Utah: 4 Real-World Mortgage Examples,” examines three mortgage scenarios using 12 months of business bank statements and a fourth using 1099 income combined with a spouse’s W-2 salary.“Self-employed borrowers are often told they do not make enough income to qualify, when the real issue may be how their income is being calculated,” said Saxton, a mortgage loan advisor with Christian Roberts Mortgage . “Tax returns show historical taxable income. They may not reflect the current cash flow of a rapidly growing business.”Traditional mortgage underwriting commonly uses income reported on previously filed tax returns. This can create challenges for business owners whose revenue has increased substantially during the most recent 12 months or whose legitimate business deductions reduce their reported taxable income.Depending on the mortgage program, a bank statement loan may allow a lender to review 12 or 24 months of eligible business deposits and apply an expense factor based on the borrower’s type of business.The new guide highlights four self-employed mortgage examples:Roll-Off Dumpster Company in the Park City AreaA self-employed couple had operated a roll-off dumpster company for approximately three years. Their revenue and cash flow had increased significantly during the most recent 12 months, but their previous tax returns reflected earlier years when the company was smaller.The lender reviewed 12 months of business bank statements and applied a 50% business expense factor to account for equipment, vehicles and other operating expenses.The income calculation supported the purchase of an approximately $5.5 million home with 20% down.Online Coaching BusinessA self-employed online business coach was generating more than $100,000 per month in business deposits, but much of the growth had occurred during the most recent year.Because the company provided services and did not purchase inventory or resell physical goods, the selected bank statement mortgage program permitted a 15% expense factor based on the documented business model.The borrower qualified for the purchase of an approximately $2.6 million home with 25% down.Home-Based Financial PlannerA self-employed financial planner operated a service-based business from his home with relatively low overhead. Legitimate business deductions reduced the taxable income reported on his returns, while the company’s cash flow had increased substantially during the most recent 12 months.Using 12 months of business bank statements and a 15% expense factor, the borrower qualified for an $850,000 home with 20% down.1099 Contractor With a W-2 SpouseThe fourth borrower received a 1099 rather than a W-2. Because he provided services and had limited business overhead, the selected mortgage program applied a 10% expense factor to his eligible 1099 income.His qualifying income was then combined with his spouse’s W-2 salary, allowing the couple to qualify for an approximately $2.2 million home with 20% down.“This example is important because a bank statement loan is not automatically the best solution for every self-employed borrower,” Saxton said. “Some borrowers may qualify more effectively using a 1099 program, business bank statements, personal bank statements, traditional tax returns or a combination of income sources.”Saxton emphasized that bank statement mortgages are not no-document loans. Borrowers must still meet applicable requirements for credit, business history, down payment, cash reserves, property eligibility and ability to repay.Transfers, loan proceeds, owner contributions and other non-business deposits may be excluded from the income calculation. The business expense factor must also be supported by the borrower’s actual business model and the selected lender’s guidelines.The new guide addresses common questions searched by Utah business owners, including whether a borrower can obtain a mortgage without relying exclusively on tax returns, whether 12 months of bank statements can be used, and whether bank statement programs are available for jumbo loans.“A mortgage denial based on tax-return income may not always be the final answer,” Saxton said. “The better question is whether the borrower’s current income can be documented under a mortgage program designed for the way that person is actually paid.”The complete guide is available at:More information about Utah bank statement loans, self-employed mortgages and jumbo loan options is available at:About Steve SaxtonSteve Saxton is a mortgage loan advisor with Christian Roberts Mortgage and has worked in the mortgage industry since 1999. His practice focuses on jumbo mortgages, bank statement loans, self-employed borrowers, 1099 income programs and complex-income mortgage strategies.Steve Saxton, NMLS 69154Christian Roberts Mortgage, NMLS 3138

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