Christian Roberts Mortgage Highlights Utah Jumbo Bank Statement Loans for Self-Employed Borrowers

Steve Saxton is a Jumbo Loan Expert with over 27 years of Experience guiding homeowners Christian Roberts Mortgage is a Utah based luxury home lender

Steve Saxton explains how business owners may qualify for jumbo mortgage loans using business bank statements instead of traditional tax-return income.

They may have strong deposits, significant reserves, and excellent credit, but their tax returns tell an incomplete story. Bank statement lending gives underwriters a different way to evaluate income” — Steve Saxton / Luxury Home Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah’s luxury housing and refinance market is changing, and one of the biggest shifts is not just the price of homes. It is how self-employed borrowers are being evaluated. Christian Roberts Mortgage and Utah mortgage advisor Steve Saxton are highlighting jumbo bank statement loan options for business owners, 1099 earners, consultants, medical professionals, real estate investors, and entrepreneurs whose tax returns may not reflect their actual cash flow.As Utah buyers pursue higher-priced homes in Park City, Salt Lake City, Holladay, Draper, Alpine, Highland, Provo, and other competitive markets, many loan requests move beyond standard conforming limits. For self-employed borrowers, that can create a second challenge: traditional lenders often underwrite income from tax returns, where legitimate business deductions can reduce qualifying income.“Many self-employed borrowers are not weak borrowers,” said Steve Saxton of Christian Roberts Mortgage. “They may have strong deposits, significant reserves, and excellent credit, but their tax returns tell an incomplete story. Bank statement lending gives underwriters a different way to evaluate income, but the file has to be structured correctly.”Bank statement loans are not no-doc loans. They are alternative documentation mortgage programs, often categorized as non-QM loans, that typically review personal or business bank statements to document income and ability to repay. Program rules vary, but many jumbo bank statement loans review 12 to 24 months of statements. Some programs allow business bank statements, while others use personal bank statements, a CPA expense letter, profit-and-loss information, or other documentation to calculate usable income.According to Saxton, one common misconception is that jumbo bank statement loans always require tax returns. In many bank statement programs, tax returns are not used to qualify income, although lenders may still request other documents to verify identity, business ownership, liquidity, credit, assets, property details, and underwriting conditions.Christian Roberts Mortgage says these options may be available for jumbo purchases, rate-and-term refinances , and certain cash-out refinances, subject to credit, equity, reserves, loan-to-value, property type, occupancy, and investor guidelines.The difference, Saxton says, is not simply having access to bank statement loan programs . It is knowing how to present the borrower’s income story before underwriting starts.“These files are rarely simple plug-and-play loans,” Saxton said. “The wrong expense ratio, the wrong investor, or the wrong documentation path can turn a qualified borrower into a denial. Our role is to review the borrower’s cash flow, structure the file, and match the scenario with the right lending channel.”Self-employed jumbo borrowers are often denied by traditional lenders because of tax write-offs, uneven income, multiple business entities, K-1 income, declining revenue on paper, complex ownership structures, or debt-to-income calculations that do not reflect actual cash flow. Christian Roberts Mortgage focuses on identifying those issues early, particularly for borrowers who have already been declined elsewhere or told that they must qualify only from tax returns.Steve Saxton is not new to lending. Through Christian Roberts Mortgage, Saxton works with Utah borrowers seeking jumbo mortgages, self-employed mortgage strategies, bank statement loans, and non-QM financing solutions. His approach centers on upfront analysis, investor selection, and clear communication around what can and cannot be documented.For Utah self-employed borrowers in the luxury market, the message is straightforward: a tax-return denial does not always mean a borrower cannot qualify. It may mean the loan requires a different documentation strategy.About Christian Roberts MortgageChristian Roberts Mortgage is a Utah-based mortgage company serving borrowers with home purchase, refinance, jumbo, bank statement, and self-employed mortgage needs. Steve Saxton, NMLS #69154, is a Utah mortgage loan advisor with Christian Roberts Mortgage, Corporate License #3138, located at 512 E Winchester, Murray, UT 84107.ContactSteve SaxtonChristian Roberts MortgagePhone: 801-897-4360Email: s.saxton@crmtg.netWebsite: SteveSaxton.comDisclosure: Not a commitment to lend. All loans are subject to underwriting approval, investor guidelines, property approval, credit approval, and program availability. Terms, conditions, and programs may change without notice.

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