Trader Guy Gentile Called the July AI Momentum Unwind Five Weeks Early

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guy Gentile , a professional trader, has published a two-part market analysis examining the June 2026 selloff in artificial-intelligence and memory-semiconductor equities.The first note, dated June 23, 2026 and titled “The Great Unwind: The Overcrowded AI Trade Is Cracking,” was published on the same day that South Korea’s KOSPI index fell approximately 10% and triggered a trading halt, according to exchange data reported at the time. The note characterized the session as a positioning-driven liquidation rather than a change in the underlying business outlook for the sector, and described where the analysis expected capital to rotate.A second note, dated July 29, 2026 and titled “The Unwind, Five Weeks Later,” reviewed the earlier analysis against subsequent price data across the memory-semiconductor complex, crude oil, and digital assets. Both notes remain published, dated, and unaltered in the public archive at guygentile.com/articles.“A positioning unwind and a broken thesis can look identical for a few hours,” said Gentile. “In my opinion, the distinction is who is doing the selling. My view on June 23 was that the sellers were holders who had to reduce exposure, not investors changing their minds about the industry. That is my read, and I put a date on it so it could be checked afterward rather than claimed afterward.”Gentile said the purpose of publishing the archive is documentation rather than forecasting. “I am not in the prediction business,” he said. “Any analysis worth reading has a publish date attached and a clearly stated condition that would prove it wrong. That is the standard I hold my own notes to.”The notes are written from an operating trading desk and address market structure, liquidity, and risk management. They do not contain price targets, ratings, buy or sell recommendations, or subscription products, and Gentile does not operate an advisory, signal, or managed-money service.About Guy GentileGuy Gentile has traded professionally since the late 1990s and founded the technology and brokerage businesses that became DAS Trader, SpeedTrader, and SureTrader. He is the author of Rogue Alpha, The Stock Operator , and The Rogue Code. He publishes dated market analysis at guygentile.com and writes on trading methodology at thestockoperator.com.Media ContactGuy Gentile, FounderGuy Gentile MediaAl Hamra Industrial Zone-FZ, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab EmiratesPhone: +971585902347Email: press@guygentile.comWebsite: guygentile.comThis release is provided for informational purposes only. It is not investment advice, a research recommendation, or an offer to buy or sell any security. Statements attributed to Guy Gentile are his opinions. Trading involves substantial risk of loss. Past commentary is not indicative of future results.

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