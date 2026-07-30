Guy Gentile Publishes Rogue Alpha, the Working Playbook of a 30-Year Day Trader

Guy Gentile - Rogue Alpha

Three decades trading through the dot-com blow-off, 2008, the QE years, and today's option-driven tape, his setups, risk rules, and decision process in print.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Professional day trader Guy Gentile today released ROGUE ALPHA: How I Trade Size, Control Risk, and Win in Uncertain Markets, a field manual built from thirty years of executing in live markets rather than writing about them.Most trading books teach a market that no longer exists. Rogue Alpha documents the one that does: opening-drive momentum, liquidity traps, forced positioning, regime shifts, and the sizing discipline that decides whether a good trader survives a bad month. It is written as an operating system — what Gentile looks for, what he passes on, where he adds, and the exact conditions under which he gets out."Most trading books are written by people who don't trade anymore, or never traded at size," said Gentile. "This is what I actually do at the screens. If you're serious about this business you don't need motivation. You need a process that holds up in every regime. That's the book."Inside the bookThe 9:20 play — Gentile's signature opening setup, step by stepHow liquidity traps form, and how to be on the right side of themPosition sizing frameworks that scale without wrecking the accountReading market regimes and adapting the same day, not the same quarterPressing winners and cutting losers without hesitationShort-selling discipline in a market structurally hostile to shortsAbout Guy GentileGuy Gentile is a professional day trader, short seller, and entrepreneur with more than 30 years in global markets. He is the founder of multiple brokerage and fintech ventures and has been featured on CNBC, Fox Business, Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, and Forbes. He is also the author of The Stock Operator Available now on Amazon: https://a.co/d/0hCdraPB Media contact: Guy Gentile — The Stock Operatorpress@thestockoperator.comthestockoperator.com/press

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