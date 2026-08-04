Public Voting Open for Official Name Selection

August 4, 2026

After receiving nearly 2,500 name suggestions from the public, the Nevada Division of State Parks is inviting Nevadans to help choose the official name of the state's newest state park by voting for their favorite.

Announced earlier this summer, Nevada's newest state park protects 4.5 miles of the Carson River corridor, preserves cultural resources dating back to the late 1800s, and encompasses portions of the historic California and Pony Express Trails.

The public was invited to submit name ideas throughout the month of July, resulting in nearly 2,500 submissions from residents, visitors, and park supporters. A committee of Department staff reviewed the entries and selected five finalists that best reflect the park's natural resources, cultural significance, and historic character.

"The response to this naming campaign has been impressive," said Nevada State Parks Administrator Jonathan Brunjes. "Nearly 2,500 submissions demonstrate how much people care about preserving this special place. We hope everyone will cast a vote and help choose the official name for Nevada’s newest state park.”

The Five Finalists:

Carson River Ranches State Park : Honors the property's long ranching history, including well-known ranches such as Chaves Ranch and Break-A-Heart Ranch, while recognizing the importance of the Carson River that flows through the park.

: Cottonwood Trails State Park : Celebrates the park's abundant cottonwood trees while reflecting the journeys of Indigenous peoples, westward emigrants, the Pony Express, the Carson & Colorado Railroad, and ranchers.

: Crossroads Canyon State Park : Represents the movement of people, diverse cultures, and the convergence of historic travel routes. It also highlights the scenic riparian canyon setting and subtly acknowledges the property’s unique history as a divorce ranch in the 1940s-1950s.

: Heritage Canyon State Park : Recognizes the diverse cultural history of the property like Indigenous stewardship, emigrant trails, and ranching, while highlighting its canyon landscape.

: River's Edge State Park : A nature-inspired name celebrating the park's location along the Carson River and the opportunities it will provide for recreation, conservation, and public enjoyment.

Voting will be conducted through this online survey. Each participant may only vote once, so review the survey before casting your vote. Voting will remain open until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, 2026. Governor Joe Lombardo will announce the winning name during the park's official designation ceremony later this fall.

Members of the public can learn more about the park, review the finalist names, and cast their vote by visiting parks.nv.gov/neweststatepark.

The new state park has limited public access while Nevada State Parks develops a master plan that will guide future recreation opportunities, conservation efforts, and visitor amenities. Additional information regarding public access and future planning efforts will be shared as they become available.