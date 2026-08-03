Ward Charcoal Ovens Wildfire Update

August 3, 2026

At this time, there are no evacuation orders in place, and reservations at Ward Charcoal Ovens State Historic Park have not been cancelled. However, campers should be prepared to leave the area if fire conditions change or an evacuation becomes necessary. Visitors are encouraged to monitor local fire and air quality conditions and use their best judgment when deciding whether to travel.

Reservation holders who wish to change their reservation to Cave Lake State Park may contact the Nevada State Parks Reservation Office at 775-684-2770. Reservation changes are subject to availability.

We appreciate your understanding and patience as we continue to monitor the situation and prioritize the safety of our visitors.

