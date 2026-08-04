ISAAC Welcomes Uptake to Its Open Platform

New integration brings predictive maintenance to ISAAC fleets, built on the data they already collect

Our shop is completely bought in. The team has caught legitimate problems and routed trucks home before it became a tow, an outside-shop repair, and possibly a hotel stay for the driver.” — William Easson, VP of Continuous Improvement at Eassons Transport LTD

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ISAAC Instruments today announced a partnership with Uptake, a predictive analytics provider now available on ISAAC’s open platform . The integration gives ISAAC fleet clients access to predictive maintenance built on the data their trucks already collect, helping them catch developing mechanical problems before a vehicle is sidelined on the road.ISAAC's open platform lets fleets connect trusted third-party tools directly into the ISAAC platform. With Uptake now part of that ecosystem, fleets can share two data streams: Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs) and vehicle position. Instead of flagging fault codes one at a time, Uptake's AI spots the patterns that signal a part is starting to fail and alerts the fleet's maintenance team in time to act.“Keeping trucks on the road is what ‘keep the wheels turning’ means to us,” said Jacques DeLarochelliere, CEO, Chairman of the Board, and co-founder of ISAAC. “Bringing a partner like Uptake onto our open platform is a natural fit — it gives our clients one more way to spot upcoming issues, so their shops can plan the fix and keep their drivers moving.”A Fleet Already Benefitting: Eassons Transport LTDEassons Transport LTD, a Canadian carrier and long-time ISAAC client, is among the fleets already using the integration. Its maintenance team is using the alerts for the shop’s day-to-day operations: when a critical insight comes in, the shop acts on it quickly to get ahead of a potential failure.“Our shop is completely bought in,” said William Easson, VP of Continuous Improvement at Eassons Transport LTD. “The team has caught legitimate problems and routed trucks home before it became a tow, an outside-shop repair, and possibly a hotel stay for the driver.”Why Uptake Joined ISAAC’s Open PlatformFor Uptake, the integration opens access to a client base it couldn’t reach before. ISAAC makes signals available that many telematics providers don’t, and its expertise in heavy-duty trucking — the segment where component failures carry the highest repair costs — gives Uptake’s models strong data to work with. Together, the two companies can offer fleets predictive maintenance layered on top of the platform they already trust.“ISAAC has high-quality data and strong relationships with its fleet clients,” said Adam McElhinney, CEO of Uptake. “That combination lets us reach fleets we couldn’t before and give them predictive maintenance that builds on the value ISAAC already delivers.”Already on ISAAC? You're Ready to GoFor fleets already on ISAAC, getting started is simple. There's no new hardware to install and no disruption to operations. ISAAC and Uptake are already working to share more vehicle data over time, which will expand the integration’s predictive capabilities.

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