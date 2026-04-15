BeyondTrucks Now Integrated with ISAAC Instruments Platform to Enhance Fleet Operations
Integration eases the challenge between planning and execution for specialized fleet operations.
The integration between BeyondTrucks and ISAAC can be particularly valuable to carriers with complex, specialized driver operations and high service requirements.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeyondTrucks, provider of a platform for AI-powered truck dispatch planning and management for operationally complex fleets, today announced the completion of integration with the ISAAC Instruments platform, which provides a complete solution and in-cab technology for fleets. ISAAC customers can now benefit from a pre-built API integration between ISAAC in-cab Telematics and ELD solutions and the BeyondTrucks platform.
— Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks
“The ISAAC-BeyondTrucks integration enables today what was long thought of as the future of transportation management systems (TMS),” said Hans Galland, CEO of BeyondTrucks. “Basically, the TMS is no longer only the system of record, but the system of action with AI-enabled decision intelligence. This means fleets can continuously optimize, execute, and re-optimize operations to ensure they are planned and dynamically adjusted throughout the day.”
Using a unified data foundation, algorithms in BeyondTrucks’ dispatch optimization solution help dispatchers build plans for optimal schedules, routes, equipment, driver and load assignments, and re-optimize in real-time as conditions change. Those plans get translated into driver actions as BeyondTrucks orchestrates driver workflows accordingly and passes them to the ISAAC tablets for predictive step-by-step driver execution and additional data collection sent back to BeyondTrucks, ensuring drivers spend more time driving on the road and less time navigating the technology.
“The integration between BeyondTrucks and ISAAC can be particularly valuable to carriers with complex, specialized driver operations and high service requirements,” continued Galland. “For decades, route optimization algorithms have promised load planners substantial cost savings, but never really realized them, as plans were disconnected from real-life data and - more often than not manually overridden.”
“With this integration and our two-way driver communications technology, dispatch systems can communicate optimized plans to drivers for predictive step-by-step execution,” said Jean-Sebastien Bouchard, Chief Product Officer and Cofounder at ISAAC. “We are pleased to welcome BeyondTrucks to our growing lineup of Open Platform vendors. This integration provides ISAAC clients with enhanced flexibility and choice in selecting the optimal solutions to meet their unique business needs.”
About BeyondTrucks
San Francisco-based BeyondTrucks offers specialty and private enterprise fleets a modern, AI-native Transportation Management System to become more efficient, make better decisions, and reinforce their customer service advantage. Built in the multi-tenant cloud, the SOC-2 compliant platform replaces legacy systems and manual processes with unified workflows that automate operations and optimize decisions across the fleet. With more than 100 built-in integrations and a highly configurable architecture, the BeyondTrucks platform transforms specialized fleets of all types to remain competitive in the age of AI.
For more information, visit www.beyondtrucks.com.
Pamela Sauro
ISAAC Instruments
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