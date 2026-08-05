A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards

A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards 2026 welcomes innovative imaging, optics and photography equipment worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards . The A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards are open for entries by Photography Equipment Designers , Camera Manufacturers, Lens Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Optical Engineers, Precision Mechanics Engineers, Film Equipment Manufacturers, Digital Imaging Specialists, Photography Accessory Creators, Cinematography Equipment Manufacturers, Camera Accessory Designers, Photography Equipment Brands, Professional Photographers, Visual Effects Artists, Multimedia Artists, Photography Equipment Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Camera systems, optical technologies and photography equipment developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation of camera and photography equipment designs, Photography Equipment Designers, Camera Manufacturers, Lens Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Optical Engineers, Precision Mechanics Engineers, Film Equipment Manufacturers, Digital Imaging Specialists, Photography Accessory Creators, Cinematography Equipment Manufacturers, Camera Accessory Designers, Photography Equipment Brands, Professional Photographers, Visual Effects Artists, Multimedia Artists, Photography Equipment Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Photography Equipment Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Photography Equipment Awards consideration.The A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards recognize excellence in imaging technologies, optical engineering and professional photography equipment. From digital cameras, interchangeable lenses and cinematography systems to camera accessories, stabilization equipment, imaging software and advanced optical solutions, the competition celebrates innovations that enhance image quality, usability and creative expression. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, industrial designers, optical engineers, photographers, cinematography specialists and technology professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, engineering quality, ergonomics, functionality and design excellence.Photography Equipment Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Photography Equipment Awards.Eligible entries include digital cameras, lenses, tripods, stabilizers, lighting systems, camera accessories, imaging software, cinematography equipment and optical technologies that could be submitted to A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards : Cameras, Lenses, Tripods, Flashes, Light Meters, Camera Bags, Filters, Photo Editing Software and More. Photography Equipment Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/71 Award for Good Photography Equipment DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards' Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Photography Equipment Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Photography Equipment Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards.Photography Equipment Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, photographers, cinematographers, imaging professionals, optical engineers, photography brands and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=71 to see past winners of the A' International Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/71 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes outstanding achievements in camera technology, photography equipment and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovations in optical engineering, imaging systems and professional photography tools, the competition promotes technological advancement, creative excellence and user-centered product development. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help manufacturers, industrial designers, optical engineers, photography brands and technology innovators present groundbreaking imaging solutions to a global audience while advancing excellence in photography equipment design. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Camera and Photography Equipment Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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