Webpuppies Becomes an AWS Select Tier Services Partner

Webpuppies Is Now an AWS Select Tier Services Partner Abhii Dabas, Webpuppies Managing Director Webpuppies

The Singapore consultancy adds validated AWS delivery expertise to its AI, cloud, and cybersecurity practice, giving clients across APAC a path to AWS funding.

When a client is deciding who should touch their cloud infrastructure, AWS Select Tier tells them AWS has checked our certifications and our delivery, and stands behind the answer.” — Abhii Dabas

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Webpuppies Digital is now an AWS Select Tier Services Partner . The designation confirms that Webpuppies has the trained, AWS-certified people and the validated customer track record that Amazon Web Services requires at this tier. For enterprise buyers in Singapore and across Asia Pacific, it means AWS work delivered by a partner AWS has formally recognised, with access to co-sell support and funding that were not available before.The AWS Partner Network organises services partners into three tiers: Select, Advanced, and Premier. Select is the first tier that carries real weight. It requires AWS certifications held by named individuals and customer engagements launched and validated through the AWS Partner Central platform. Reaching it moves a partner from self-service status into AWS co-sell programmes, marketing development funding, and the APN Customer Engagements pipeline.Webpuppies passed the bar on the strength of a delivery record built over more than 25 years of enterprise work. The consultancy serves clients including NETS, Visa, Abbott, Korn Ferry, A*STAR, and Singapore's Ministry of Education, and runs practices in AI and automation, cloud, cybersecurity, and data engineering from its office at Suntec Tower One.A Partner AWS Vouches for“Tier status is not a badge for the website. It is a signal to buyers,” said Abhii Dabas , CEO of Webpuppies. “When a client is deciding who should touch their cloud infrastructure, AWS Select Tier tells them AWS has checked our certifications and our delivery, and stands behind the answer. That shortens the trust conversation and lets us get to the work faster.”The status also changes what Webpuppies can bring to a deal. Select Tier partners can co-sell with AWS, tap marketing development funds for joint go-to-market, and register opportunities through the ACE programme, which aligns AWS account teams behind the partner's projects. For clients, that can mean faster provisioning, access to AWS funding for pilots and migrations, and an AWS team invested in the outcome.Part of a Wider Certification StackThe AWS milestone joins a set of partnerships Webpuppies has built to cover the modern enterprise stack. The consultancy is a Google Cloud Partner and a member of the Claude Partner Network, Anthropic's programme for firms deploying its AI models in production. The three together let Webpuppies advise clients on cloud and AI choices without being tied to a single vendor's roadmap.“Our clients do not buy AWS or Google or Anthropic in isolation. They buy an outcome, and the right stack is usually a mix,” said Dabas. “Holding recognised status across all three means we can make that call on the merits, then deliver it with the vendor's support behind us.”AvailabilityWebpuppies is engaging clients on AWS projects under the new status now. Organisations planning a cloud migration, an AI deployment on AWS, or a security review can request a consultation at webpuppies.com.sg.ABOUT WEBPUPPIESWebpuppies Digital is a Singapore-based enterprise technology consultancy with more than 25 years of experience. It helps enterprise clients, government-linked organisations, and high-growth companies across Asia Pacific with AI and automation, cloud services, cybersecurity, and data engineering. Webpuppies is an AWS Select Tier Services Partner, a Google Cloud Partner, and a member of the Claude Partner Network. The company is headquartered at 7 Temasek Boulevard, #12-07 Suntec Tower One, Singapore 038987.MEDIA CONTACTAbhii Dabas, WebpuppiesEmail: marketing@webpuppies.com.sgWeb: https://webpuppies.com.sg

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