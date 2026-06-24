Webpuppies Achieves Anthropic Claude Partner Network Certification, Strengthening Enterprise AI Capabilities Across APAC

Webpuppies Achieves Anthropic Claude Partner Network Certification, Strengthening Enterprise AI Capabilities Across Asia Pacific Abhii Dabas, Webpuppies Managing Director

SINGAPORE--Webpuppies announced certification as one of the first APAC organisations credentialed to deploy Anthropic’s Claude AI platform at enterprise scale.

This certification is the formal recognition of two years of hands-on Claude implementation in production enterprise environments. We are proud to be among the first certified partners in the APAC.” — Abhii Dabas

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Webpuppies , one of Singapore's longest-established enterprise technology consultancies, today announced it has achieved certification in the Anthropic Claude Partner Network, becoming one of the first organisations in Asia Pacific to earn formal credentials in the deployment of Anthropic's Claude AI platform at enterprise scale.The Claude Partner Network is Anthropic's global ecosystem of certified organisations authorised to implement, advise on, and build enterprise solutions using Claude — widely regarded as one of the most capable and responsibly designed AI models available to enterprise clients.To achieve certification, Webpuppies' team of engineers, architects, and AI specialists completed Anthropic's full learning path, covering Introduction to Agent Skills, Building with the Claude API, Introduction to Model Context Protocol (MCP), and Claude Code in Action.Executive Statement'This certification is the formal recognition of two years of hands-on Claude implementation in production enterprise environments,' said Abhii Dabas, Managing Director at Webpuppies. 'Our clients in financial services, healthcare, government, and retail operate in some of the most regulated environments in Asia Pacific. They need AI that is not only capable but reliably safe and governable. Anthropic's Constitutional AI architecture and the MCP integration standard meet that bar — and we are proud to be among the first certified partners in the region.'About Model Context ProtocolCentral to the certification is expertise in Anthropic's Model Context Protocol (MCP) — an open standard that enables Claude to connect securely with enterprise systems including CRM platforms, ERP systems, compliance databases, and proprietary enterprise data sources. MCP provides the governance and auditability that regulated enterprises require when deploying AI agents with access to sensitive business data.Regional SignificanceWebpuppies has operated in Singapore for 25 years, serving enterprise clients across APAC including NETS, Visa, Abbott, Korn Ferry, and a range of government-linked organisations. The Claude Partner Network certification strengthens the company's AI practice at a time of significant demand from Singapore enterprises seeking to adopt responsible AI at operational scale.Client ImpactEnterprises engaging Webpuppies for Claude AI projects will now benefit from Anthropic-certified expertise, access to the full Claude enterprise platform including advanced agentic capabilities and MCP integration, and an implementation approach grounded in Singapore's regulatory context including PDPA compliance and MAS technology risk guidelines.About WebpuppiesWebpuppies is a Singapore-based enterprise technology consultancy with 25 years of experience delivering digital platforms, AI systems, cloud architecture, and cybersecurity solutions across Singapore and Asia Pacific. The company serves enterprise clients, government-linked organisations, and high-growth businesses requiring production-grade digital systems. Webpuppies is certified as an AWS Partner, Google Partner, and Anthropic Claude Partner, and operates within the Singapore IMDA AI Verify framework.Media Contact:Catherine QuiambaoHead of Growth, Webpuppies7 Temasek Boulevard, #12-07 Suntec Tower One, Singapore 038987cath@webpuppies.com.sg

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