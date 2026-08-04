The next meeting of the San Joaquin River Conservancy Governing Board will be held on August 5, 2026 Board Meeting Location: San Joaquin River Conservancy Headquarters 10637 N Lanes Rd, Fresno, CA 93730; and California Natural Resources Agency 715 P. Street, Room: 20-105 (Farallon Room) Sacramento, CA 95814; and Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center 12593 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA 96161; and online Via Teams Click here to join the meeting MEETING AGENDA BOARD PACKET Attachment G-4.1 Attachment G-5.1

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