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August 5 2026 Board Meeting Agenda

The next meeting of the San Joaquin River Conservancy Governing Board will be held on August 5, 2026

Board Meeting Location:

San Joaquin River Conservancy Headquarters

10637 N Lanes Rd, Fresno, CA 93730;

 

and California Natural Resources Agency

715 P. Street, Room: 20-105 (Farallon Room)

Sacramento, CA 95814;

and Donner Memorial State Park Visitor Center

12593 Donner Pass Rd, Truckee, CA 96161;

 

and online Via Teams

Click here to join the meeting

MEETING AGENDA

BOARD PACKET (Coming Soon)

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August 5 2026 Board Meeting Agenda

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