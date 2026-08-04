InterBel Partners with CDG to Support Long-Term Broadband Innovation

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that InterBel Telephone, a trusted telecommunications provider in northwest Montana, has recently launched CDG’s cloud-based Elements OSS/BSS platform as part of their foundation for future growth and innovation. The partnership reflects InterBel’s commitment to delivering reliable, future-ready broadband services while maintaining the flexibility needed to adapt to changing technologies and customer expectations.

“Rural providers need technology platforms that can grow and adapt with their business,” said Jason Dandridge, CEO of CDG. “InterBel shares our vision for innovation and customer-focused connectivity. By leveraging Elements, they are building a flexible foundation that supports new opportunities today while remaining ready for whatever the future brings.”

With broadband demands accelerating across Montana’s communities, InterBel sought a platform that would not only meet current needs but also support long-term growth. The open architecture of Elements allows for integration with a broad ecosystem of technologies and partners, reducing barriers to innovation and providing the freedom to adopt new solutions as network and customer requirements evolve.

Jason Moorhart, CEO of InterBel, commented, “Our mission is to ensure the communities we serve have access to the same opportunities, regardless of their population. CDG’s Elements platform gives us the flexibility and scalability to continue investing in our future, expand our capabilities, and deliver an even better experience for our customers. We view this as a long-term partnership that positions us for success in a rapidly changing industry.”

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities.

About InterBel:

Founded in 1962, InterBel Telephone is a telecommunications cooperative dedicated to providing advanced connectivity solutions to the communities of northwest Montana. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a community-focused approach, InterBel continues to deliver high-quality service and innovative solutions to its customers.

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