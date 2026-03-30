CDG Advances Real Time Subscriber Data Automation for Communication Service Providers with Calix Subscriber Services API

CDG launches Subscriber Service API integration for its customers, enabling real-time data synchronization between the CDG Elements and Calix One platforms.

CHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDG announced today that it has successfully launched its Calix Subscriber Service Application Programming Interface (API) integration for its customers, enabling real-time data synchronization between CDG’s Elements OSS/BSS platform and the Calix One platform. This milestone strengthens CDG’s commitment to helping communications service providers that use Calix Cloud®, the insights engine of Calix One, to simplify operations and elevate the subscriber experience through automation and real-time data intelligence.

With the newly completed integration, CDG customers can leverage Calix Cloud insights—which benefit the core functions of a broadband business across marketing, support, and operations—to enable real-time service activation and updates to subscriber records, equipment details, and service-tier information. Together, these solutions deliver a unified view of subscriber activity, reduce manual entry, and ensure that billing, inventory, and network data remain aligned across platforms. This integration accelerates time-to-value for providers by dramatically simplifying the orchestration of the subscriber experience—driving more accurate insights, faster decisions, and more responsive subscriber engagement.

“This integration represents a major step forward for our clients,” said Tony Stout, CDG’s CTO. “By completing our integration with the Calix Subscriber Service API, we’re giving providers the automation and immediacy they need to keep systems in sync, eliminate repetitive tasks, and build a more accurate, responsive foundation for customer care and marketing.”

“We are excited to see CDG complete this integration for our shared customers,” said Tara Kelley, Associate Vice President, Channel & Technology Partners at Calix. “By enabling real-time provisioning activity, CDG is improving data quality across systems—helping our partners move faster, operate more efficiently, and deliver better outcomes for communications service providers on the Calix One platform.”

With completion of the API integration, CDG is now positioned to extend this new real-time capability to its customer base, supporting providers as they streamline workflows, improve subscriber engagement, and continue to scale their operations with confidence.

About CDG

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale communications service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) is an AI and cloud platform company that helps communications service providers (CSPs) transform into communications experience providers (CXPs) that deliver exceptional experiences to subscribers and communities. Through Calix One, the world’s leading AI-native broadband platform, CXPs can securely activate agentic AI to acquire new subscribers, grow revenue from existing subscribers, and build loyalty across residential, business, and MDU markets.

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