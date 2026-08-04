Kiteworks and Reco Partner to Close the Gap Between AI Agent Visibility and Data Governance

Alliance gives enterprises one governed path from identifying agent risk to enforcing data protection

Reco tells you where the risk is, and the Kiteworks control plane makes sure that risk is governed the moment it touches sensitive data, whether the identity behind it is a person or an agent.” — Sean Kelley, Global Director of Strategic Alliances at Kiteworks

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced a strategic partnership with Reco, a leader in Agent Ecosystem Security, that gives enterprises complete visibility and control across their agent and app ecosystem. The partnership is designed to help enterprises close a governance gap that has emerged as AI agents proliferate faster than security teams can review them: Organizations can see where agent risk lives and govern what those agents can access, edit, and exchange, under a single, audited policy.Reco continuously discovers and maps every SaaS application, human and non-human identity, and AI agent operating across an enterprise, surfacing sprawl, misconfiguration, and over-permissioned access. Through the partnership, this identity and risk intelligence is designed to inform the Kiteworks control plane, which governs how the sensitive data those identities can reach is accessed, edited, shared, and exchanged, across email, file sharing, APIs, and AI agent workflows. Kiteworks Data Policy Engine can act on that risk signal in real time, applying view-only access, SafeEDIT possessionless editing, encryption, or an outright block, while Kiteworks Secure MCP Server extends the same governance to AI agents built on the Model Context Protocol. Agents are governed under the same policy, encryption, and audit trail already applied to human users, giving security teams one enforcement layer covering both.The alliance addresses a gap Kiteworks' own research shows is widening, not narrowing. Fewer than 31% of organizations have deployed any AI containment control. Meanwhile, 65% discovered employees using unapproved AI tools with organizational data in the past year, but fewer than half responded by deploying technical controls to prevent it happening again. That is why identity and agent discovery must be combined with enforcement to close enterprise risk.For regulated industries, the partnership also closes a compliance gap. Kiteworks is FedRAMP High In Process, FedRAMP Moderate Authorized, FIPS 140-3, among numerous others, and maps to frameworks including HIPAA, CMMC 2.0, GDPR, and PCI DSS, giving joint customers audit-ready evidence spanning identity discovery through the actual data event, not a risk score alone.“Security teams don’t have a visibility problem anymore. Tools like Reco have solved that,” said Sean Kelley, Global Director of Strategic Alliances, Kiteworks. “What they’ve had is an enforcement gap – specifically, knowing an agent exists and what it can reach is not the same as governing what it does with sensitive data. This partnership connects those two halves. Reco tells you where the risk is, and the Kiteworks control plane makes sure that risk is governed the moment it touches sensitive data, whether the identity behind it is a person or an agent.”“Enterprises are adopting agents across their third-party ecosystem faster than they can govern them, and that’s exactly the gap Reco was built to close,” said Zoe Hillenmeyer, Chief Operating Officer, Reco. “Partnering with Kiteworks lets us extend that value further. Our customers get complete visibility into every agent and identity touching their ecosystem, and now a direct path to enforce data governance on what those agents can access and do. Together, we’re giving joint customers a single, connected answer to agentic AI risk.”For more on the Kiteworks and Reco partnership, download the solution brief here Kiteworks is highlighting the data security and compliance risks posed by AI and how Kiteworks Compliant AI helps address them at AI4 2026 (Booth #1141, The Venetian, Las Vegas), where Craig Pfister, Global VP, Solutions Architect at Kiteworks, will present “Controlling Data Access and Use by AI Agents for Compliant AI” on Wednesday, August 5 from 2:25–2:45 PM in Delfino Ballroom 4104; Reco will also be exhibiting at Black Hat USA (Booth #1644).About KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a secure data exchange that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection in a unified control plane. Kiteworks unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.About RecoReco secures the ecosystem so enterprises can enable agents with confidence. The Reco Platform runs on three components: Reco Factory builds deep third-party agent and app integrations in hours, not weeks. Reco Library is the largest agent and app catalog in the market, giving security teams pre-classified risk profiles from day one instead of a blank slate, with over 260 agent and app integrations available to-date. Reco Graph maps every agent, app, and connection in your ecosystem across four dimensions (identity, permissions, connectivity, and activity), so nothing runs unmonitored. Reco is backed by top-tier investors, including Insight Partners, Quadrille, SentinelOne Ventures, Workday Ventures, TIAA Ventures, Zeev Ventures, boldstart, and Angular Ventures. Reco was named a Global Infosec Awards winner in 2024 and 2026, a CRNStellar Startup in 2024 and 2025, and a 2025 SINET16 Innovator. Learn more or book a demo at www.reco.ai

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