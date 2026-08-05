Kiteworks Acquires WAMNET Japan – Extending Its Data Control Plane Into Japan’s Enterprise Market

Acquisition establishes Kiteworks’ first direct presence in one of the world’s largest security markets; ISMAP Government Cloud Registration Targeted in 2027.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced the acquisition of WAMNET Japan K.K., Japan’s most trusted provider of secure data transfer and enterprise file sharing solutions. The acquisition brings over 500 enterprise customers and more than 25 years of Japanese market expertise into the Kiteworks ecosystem, establishing Kiteworks’ first major presence in one of the world’s most security-conscious enterprise markets.Through the acquisition, Kiteworks extends its control plane for secure data exchange into the Japanese market – bringing its Data Policy Engine, hardened virtual appliance architecture, AI agent governance, and unified compliance framework to the local market. WAMNET Japan's existing products will continue to be fully supported, with contracts, pricing, and dedicated support unchanged and customer data remaining hosted in Japan. Over time, customers will be offered an exclusive, fully supported pathway to upgrade to the Kiteworks platform, maintaining local sovereignty while improving functionality, security, and control."Japan has some of the most rigorous standards for corporate trust, data security, and quality in the world – and WAMNET Japan earned the confidence of government agencies and enterprise customers in that environment," said Amit Toren, Chief Business Officer, Kiteworks. "This acquisition is not just a market entry. It is a commitment to bring the full power of the Kiteworks unified control plane, including our newly released Compliant AI and Secure MCP Server, providing a single data security and compliance framework across every workflow and communication channel, to Japanese enterprises and government organizations. WAMNET Japan customers already benefit from products that are ISMS (ISO 27001), ISMS Cloud Security, and Privacy Mark certified. With the Kiteworks platform they will additionally gain access to a platform that is FedRAMP Moderate Authorized, FedRAMP High In Process, SOC 2 Type II, and ISO 27001/27002/27018 certified. Kiteworks is also committed to obtaining Japan’s government cloud security certification (ISMAP) in 2027."Strategic Value of the Acquisition- Centralized policy enforcement through the Data Policy Engine. Once upgraded, WAMNET Japan customers gain access to the Kiteworks Data Policy Engine (DPE), which enforces RBAC and ABAC policies in real time across every agentic workflow and data exchange channel. Compliance teams set a rule once – by data classification, user role, action type, or context – and it applies everywhere, with a single, consolidated enforcement mechanism and audit trail.- A shared commitment to data sovereignty and local compliance. WAMNET Japan products are ISMS (ISO 27001), ISMS Cloud Security, and Privacy Mark certified. Kiteworks extends this foundation with FedRAMP Moderate Authorization, FedRAMP High In Process, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001/27002/27018, FIPS 140-3, IRAP, BSI, and Cyber Essentials Plus validations – with full deployment flexibility across on-premises, private cloud, and public cloud environments. Customer data will remain hosted in Japan. Kiteworks will also register for the Information System Security Management and Assessment Program (ISMAP), Japan’s government cloud security certification and the primary procurement gateway.- AI agent governance at the data layer. As Japanese enterprises adopt AI agents and automation, WAMNET Japan customers gain access to Kiteworks Compliant AI and Secure MCP Server, which ensure that every agent interaction is authenticated, governed by ABAC policies, encrypted to FIPS 140-3, and logged in a tamper-evident audit trail before any data moves. Organizations decide, on their terms, which AI systems can access specific content.- Additional and improved offerings for the WAMNET customer base. WAMNET’s 500+ enterprise customers across diverse industries will benefit from multiple secure communication channels and workflows the Kiteworks platform offers, including the Email Protection Gateway, Secure Collaboration and File Transfer, Managed File Transfer, SFTP, Secure Data Forms, and comprehensive APIs and MCP connectors.- A hardened security architecture. WAMNET Japan customers gain the protection of Kiteworks’ hardened virtual appliance architecture: double encryption, embedded network firewall, WAF, IDS, and an assume-breach design that significantly reduces vulnerabilities exploitability. This layers government-grade security on top of the compliance foundation WAMNET customers already have.Service Continuity and Upgrade PathWAMNET Japan’s products – including the GigaCC suit and DIRECT! EXTREME – will continue to be sold and supported. Current contracts, pricing structures, and dedicated support remain unchanged. Customer data will remain hosted in Japan, honoring all current data sovereignty requirements. Over time, customers will be offered a fully supported pathway to upgrade to the Kiteworks platform, where they gain access to the Data Policy Engine, hardened architecture, and AI governance – within a platform that can run on-premises, in private cloud, or in public cloud. Development resources are being dedicated to localizing the Kiteworks control plane for secure data exchange into Japanese.About KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a secure data exchange that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection in a unified control plane. Kiteworks unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and thousands of global enterprises and government agencies.

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