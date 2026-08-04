Train With Dave Announces Postpartum Strength and Nutrition Program in Orange County

A Train With Dave coach guides a postpartum client through a controlled strength exercise as part of a personalized program focused on rebuilding strength, supporting core recovery and losing pregnancy weight.

The individualized program combines progressive strength training, core rebuilding and nutrition guidance following medical clearance.

After having a baby, women do not need pressure to bounce back. They need a personalized plan that helps them lose the pregnancy weight, rebuild their strength and feel confident in their body again.” — David Cozzens, Founder of Train With Dave

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRVINE, Calif., August 3, 2026 — Train With Dave announced the availability of a structured postpartum strength and nutrition program for women at its three Orange County personal-training studios.The program is designed for medically cleared mothers returning to exercise after childbirth. It combines progressive strength training, gradual core rebuilding, pelvic-floor-conscious exercise selection and individualized nutrition guidance.Returning to exercise after pregnancy may require adjustments based on the type of delivery, stage of healing, previous activity level and symptoms experienced during recovery. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that healthy postpartum women gradually work toward at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week.Train With Dave begins the program by reviewing each client’s current strength, movement, exercise history, delivery experience and fitness goals. Coaches then develop an individualized plan rather than assigning the same postpartum workout to every participant.“After having a baby, a woman’s body does not need to be punished back into shape,” said David Cozzens, founder of Train With Dave and a graduate in kinesiology. “She needs a plan that respects what her body has experienced while helping her safely rebuild strength. The objective is not to rush recovery, but to create a foundation she can continue building on.”Participants are required to obtain clearance from their healthcare provider before beginning or returning to structured exercise. Training variables such as resistance, range of motion, exercise selection and intensity are adjusted according to the client’s recovery and progress.The strength-training component focuses on gradually restoring total-body strength rather than relying solely on cardiovascular exercise for weight loss. Depending on the participant’s medical clearance and current ability, sessions may include controlled resistance exercises for the legs, glutes, back, chest, shoulders and arms.Breathing mechanics, pressure management and gradual abdominal exercises may also be included as part of the core-rebuilding process. Pelvic-floor considerations are incorporated when selecting and progressing lifting and core movements.Train With Dave coaches do not diagnose or treat pelvic-floor dysfunction, diastasis recti, prolapse, persistent pain or other medical conditions. Participants experiencing symptoms are referred to a physician or qualified pelvic-floor physical therapist before continuing with exercises that may aggravate those symptoms.“A mother may want to lose the weight she gained during pregnancy, but the number on the scale is only one measure of progress,” Cozzens said. “Regaining strength, improving stability and feeling confident while moving are also important parts of returning to fitness.”Research has found that postpartum programs combining physical activity with dietary support may result in greater weight loss than minimal intervention or exercise alone. Establishing sustainable activity and nutrition habits during the postpartum period may also help reduce long-term pregnancy weight retention.The nutrition component of the program is adjusted to each participant’s goals, schedule and lifestyle. Guidance may include establishing practical calorie and protein targets, planning convenient meals and making adjustments around sleep disruption, appetite changes and childcare responsibilities.Breastfeeding participants are advised to discuss their energy, hydration and nutritional needs with their physician or another qualified healthcare professional.Participants typically train two to four times per week depending on their goals, schedules and stage of recovery. Coaches document workouts and review progress regularly, making adjustments based on strength, measurements, symptoms, body-composition goals and participant feedback.The postpartum program is available at Train With Dave studios in Orange, Irvine and Laguna Hills, California.Additional company and media information is available at trainwithdaveoc.com/press About Train With DaveFounded in 2016 by David Cozzens, Train With Dave provides individualized personal training and nutrition coaching at studios in Orange, Irvine and Laguna Hills, California. The company’s coaching team includes college graduates in kinesiology and related fields, including several coaches with master’s degrees. Additional information is available at trainwithdaveoc.com

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