Train With Dave Says It Pays America's Highest Average Trainer Compensation

A Train With Dave coach encourages a client during a strength-training session, reflecting the company’s energetic, supportive coaching culture.

The Orange County company ties coach pay to client retention and results, and says established coaches out-earn full-time trainers at national chains

The fitness industry has normalized burning trainers out and calling it a career. We built the opposite: elite pay, sane hours, and coaches who stay long enough to change lives.” — David Cozzens

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Train With Dave, a personal-training company with studios in Orange, Irvine and Laguna Hills, California, has restructured how it pays its coaches, tying compensation to client retention and client results rather than to hours worked or sales produced. The new model took effect July 1. The company says it has made Train With Dave the highest-paying personal-training company in the United States by average trainer compensation.Under the model, a coach's earnings rise as their clients stay with the program and reach their results. Compensation is reviewed each quarter; the placements that took effect July 1 were set by second-quarter performance. The company declined to detail the specific pay bands and bonus mechanics, which it treats as internal.An established Train With Dave coach's total compensation now runs at an annualized rate of roughly $92,000 a year — about $85,800 in cash, plus a 401(k) match and a company contribution covering half of medical premiums. Federal data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the typical U.S. personal trainer's pay near $46,000, and the highest-paying national gym chains top out in the mid-$70,000s. The company said its cash figure alone exceeds that range before benefits are counted.The company said it expects average total compensation for its established coaches to pass six figures by the end of 2026, citing continued growth in client volume and the quarterly reviews built into the new model.Train With Dave said its coaches reach that level without working a traditional 40-hour week. The company said it deliberately holds training loads below the 40-plus-session schedules common in the industry, and credits both the schedule and the retention-linked pay model for its coach turnover being lower than the industry norm.The company said it measures pay as the annualized run rate of total compensation for each coach who has completed onboarding, rather than dividing total payroll by every employee — a method it said understates pay at a company that is actively adding staff. The methodology is posted at Train with Dave Careers "Most gyms pay trainers to sell packages and fill hours, and clients feel it when their coach quits every six months," said David Cozzens, who founded Train With Dave in 2016. "We changed it so a coach earns more when their clients stay and actually get results. That's the whole job. When a coach earns a real living on a sustainable schedule, they stay, they keep getting better, and they're still standing next to the client three years later."Train With Dave operates three studios in Orange County and has completed more than 150,000 training sessions since 2016.Additional company information is available at Train with Dave Press About Train With DaveFounded in 2016 by David Cozzens, Train With Dave provides customized personal training and nutrition coaching at three Orange County studios in Orange, Irvine, and Laguna Hills. Every coach holds a college degree, several at the master's level. The company has completed more than 150,000 training sessions and holds over 1,000 five-star reviews. Learn more at trainwithdaveoc.com or call (714) 904-2036.

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