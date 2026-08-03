Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Endorses State Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is proud to endorse the State Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act, led by Senators John Curtis (R-UT) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ). This bipartisan legislation would create a new “W” visa pilot program empowering states to address critical workforce shortages by sponsoring nonimmigrants to work, invest capital, direct business operations, and otherwise contribute to their economic development priorities.Under the bill, participating states, subject to approval by a state legislature and the Secretary of Homeland Security, could develop and implement their own visa programs tailored to their local workforce and economic needs, regulate employment and residency, establish visa terms of up to three years, and request renewals. W visa holders could change employers within the participating labor market, while interstate compacts could provide additional flexibility for workers and businesses operating across state lines. Each state would receive a baseline of 5,000 visas and a population-based share of the remaining pool, subject to a nationwide cap of 500,000, with future allocations adjusted for economic growth and compliance. The bill establishes compliance and enforcement mechanisms. The bill would also allow certain undocumented workers to qualify after meeting applicable requirements and paying a penalty. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“Small businesses cannot grow or compete when critical positions remain unfilled. Hispanic-owned small businesses understand firsthand both the economic contributions of immigrant workers and the need for a lawful, secure, and accountable process. I commend Senators John Curtis and Mark Kelly for working across the aisle and offering a pragmatic, innovative, flexible, and pro-business solution to address critical labor shortages, strengthen local economies, and keep American businesses competitive.”The USHBC stands ready to engage with Congress to advance this legislation. Congress must act to modernize our immigration system and help small businesses address the critical labor shortages that are constraining economic growth nationwide. We urge lawmakers to pass the State Sponsored Visa Pilot Program Act and to consider complementary proposals endorsed by the USHBC, including the TRUMP Visa and the Dignity Act.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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