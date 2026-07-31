Javier Palomarez, USHBC President & CEO, Endorses Businessowner Immigration Rights and Responsibilities Information Act

WASHINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is proud to endorse the Businessowner Immigration Rights and Responsibilities Information Act of 2026, led by House Small Business Committee Ranking Member Nydia Velázquez (D-NY). The bill would require the Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide small business owners with educational materials on their rights and responsibilities during immigration enforcement actions.The bill would require the SBA to create publicly available online training modules, printed and electronic know-your-rights cards, and compliance and planning material concerning encounters with immigration agents, arrests and detentions, access to legal counsel, the right to see a signed judicial warrant for searches of private areas, emergency-response planning, employment-authorization obligations, Form I-9 audits, notices of inspection, and employer sanctions. Javier Palomarez , USHBC President and CEO, issued the following statement:“I am proud to endorse this piece of legislation because it would give entrepreneurs and their employees clear, practical guidance to better understand their legal and constitutional rights, help owners meet their responsibilities under immigration and work-authorization laws, and prepare themselves and their employees for potential immigration enforcement actions. Entrepreneurs should not be left scrambling for reliable information amid confusing, disruptive immigration raids. I commend Ranking Member Velázquez for leading this bill. She understands that small business owners, including Hispanics, frequently operate with limited legal resources, and this bill will help reduce uncertainty, strengthen compliance, and minimize unnecessary disruption on Main Street.”The USHBC urges Congress to pass the Businessowner Immigration Rights and Responsibilities Information Act of 2026 and to prioritize legislation that will help small businesses continue creating jobs and stimulating economic growth and prosperity.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBCJavier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

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