Everstory Partners Introduces Evermark Family Estates

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New family estate brand offers concierge experience for personalized memorialization

Evermark represents the highest expression of personalized memorialization. Every estate is uniquely designed to tell a family’s story through exceptional architecture and craftsmanship.” — Lilly Donohue, president and CEO, Everstory Partners

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For families looking to create a multigenerational legacy, Everstory Partners is introducing Evermark , its new family estate brand to custom design private family estates that reimagine how families preserve their stories, honor loved ones and create a lasting legacy for generations to come.Working alongside experienced architects and memorial design professionals, Everstory guides families through every step of the journey, from initial vision to design through construction, installation and dedication. The result is a one-of-a-kind memorial that reflects the family’s values while standing as a tribute for generations.Evermark Family Estates builds on Everstory Partners' long-standing family estate offerings through the Memorial Planning network of more than 460 locations across the United States. Evermark brings renewed focus to custom estates while helping families better understand the memorialization options available to them."Families today are looking for something deeply personal, something that reflects not only the lives of those they love, but the legacy they hope to leave for generations to come. Families deserve the knowledge and confidence to make memorialization decisions that reflect what matters most to them," said Lilly Donohue, president and CEO of Everstory Partners. "Evermark represents the highest expression of personalized memorialization. Every estate is uniquely designed to tell a family’s story through exceptional architecture and craftsmanship.”Each Evermark Family Estate is custom-created and may include:- Private walk-in or walk-around mausoleum- Multigenerational burial and cremation estates- Custom architectural monuments and memorial structures- Premium granite, bronze and natural stone elements- Personalized stained glass, family crests, inscriptions and artistic features- Gardens, gathering spaces and landscaping designed for reflection and remembering"Throughout history, families have created enduring places that preserve their stories," said Brooke Austin, vice president of premium sales and new product development for Everstory Partners. "Evermark gives today's families the opportunity to create a place of permanence. A beautiful destination where future generations can gather, celebrate life and ensure that every story continues to be told.”To commemorate the launch of Evermark, Everstory Partners will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 11, 2026, at Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary in Cary, Illinois. The event will mark the opening of the Windridge showcase estate and include remarks from company leadership, guided tours and media interview opportunities. Additional Evermark walk-in models are showcased at Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania; Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pennsylvania; and Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan.These locations are also home to historic premium family estates honoring notable individuals, families and religious communities, including the Ford family, Rosa Parks and Aretha Franklin at Woodlawn Cemetery; the Augustinians of the Province of St. Thomas of Villanova, NFL Commissioner Bert Bell and Villanova basketball coach Rollie Massimino at Calvary Cemetery; and World War II hero William "Wild Bill" Guarnere at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery.###About EvermarkEvermark™ Family Estates is Everstory Partners' family estate experience, created to help families design custom places of remembrance that honor their values, preserve their legacy and serve future generations. Through thoughtful planning, custom design and dedicated guidance, Evermark helps families create memorial spaces that reflect their unique story while providing lasting places for remembrance, reflection and connection. Learn more at memorialplanning.com/evermark.About Everstory PartnersEverstory Partners’ mission is to create supportive spaces where individuals and families can find solace, meaning, and hope in the midst of loss. Since 1999, the network has grown to include more than 460 cemetery, funeral, and crematory locations operated by affiliates of Everstory Partners who serve more than 66,000 families a year across the United States (including Puerto Rico) on both a pre-need and at-need basis.Everstory is our brand promise, created in April 2023, to destigmatize deathcare with a unique blend of long-standing traditions of caring for the deceased with a fresh perspective that death is a natural and beautiful part of the human experience that should be planned and celebrated. Visit everstorypartners.com to learn more and memorialplanning.com for a list of properties and contact information.About Memorial PlanningMemorial Planning is a family-focused network of cemeteries and funeral homes offering personalized end-of-life services through more than 460 locations across the United States. Among its locations are Windridge Memorial Park and Nature Sanctuary in Cary, Illinois, and Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan. Memorial Planning providers proudly serve more than 66,000 families each year. Visit memorialplanning.com to learn more and view a complete list of locations.About The Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of PhiladelphiaThe Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia proudly serves families throughout the Greater Philadelphia region through more than 12 cemetery locations. Among its locations are Calvary Cemetery in West Conshohocken and Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springfield. Visit archdioceseofphiladelphia.org to learn more and view a complete list of locations.All images are courtesy of Coldspring (C) or Matthews International Corporation(M)

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