Restaurant Marketing Agency Publishes 2026 Email and SMS Guide as Third-Party Delivery Commissions Climb to 30%

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The email marketing services, guest retention automation, & customer database marketing strategy that converts one-time diners into repeat regulars

Every restaurant already has the relationships. Most just don't have anywhere to keep them. Guest retention automation is what fixes that.” — Larry Meador

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evok Restaurant Marketing, a full-service restaurant marketing agency with offices in Lake Mary, Tallahassee, and Memphis, has published a new resource for operators who are paying intermediaries to reach guests they have already served.The guide arrives as the cost of rented audiences continues to climb. DoorDash commission tiers run 15%, 25%, and 30%, while Uber Eats raised its rates in March 2026 to a 20% to 30% range, and Grubhub charges a 5% to 20% marketing commission plus an additional 10% delivery fee. Organic social offers little relief, with Socialinsider's analysis of 25 million Facebook posts putting average page engagement at 0.15%. Email and SMS reverse that equation, because once a guest opts in, the restaurant reaches them on its own schedule with no platform taking a cut of the resulting order.The economics favor retention. Circana's 2025 analysis of receipt data from four of the largest U.S. restaurant loyalty programs found that loyalty members make 22% more restaurant visits per year than nonmembers and now account for 39% of total restaurant visits. On the channel side, Litmus research across nearly 500 marketing professionals puts average email return at $36 for every dollar spent, a figure that tends to hold or exceed in hospitality because the consideration cycle is short and a return visit costs far less than a new guest.Drawing on evok's work across restaurant and hospitality accounts, the guide walks operators through the full build:Database capture at every touchpoint. Reservation systems, online ordering, Wi-Fi captive portals, POS-integrated digital receipts, and table-top QR codes each collect contacts passively, and the customer database marketing strategy evok builds for restaurant clients unifies them into a single guest profile rather than three disconnected records in three systems.Channel assignment between restaurant email marketing services and SMS. Email carries newsletters, menu launches, and longer storytelling, while SMS carries reservation reminders and same-day promotions. Gartner reports SMS open and response rates as high as 98% and 45%, with most texts read within minutes.The four core automated flows. Welcome, birthday, win-back, and post-visit sequences anchor most programs, and guest retention automation works only when triggers pull from real POS, reservation, and ordering data. That integration is the work a restaurant marketing agency typically owns, while the operator focuses on food and service. Omnisend's 2026 benchmark analysis found automated emails accounted for 2% of total sends but drove 30% of revenue.Segmentation by frequency, spend, recency, and preference. Mailchimp's analysis of roughly 2,000 users and nearly 9 million recipients found segmented campaigns averaged 14.31% higher opens and 100.95% higher clicks than non-segmented sends.SMS compliance. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act requires prior express written consent, with statutory damages of $500 to $1,500 per violation, per class member, and the FCC's April 2025 Opt-Out Rule requires honoring revocation within ten business days.Four-layer measurement. Delivery, engagement, conversion, and revenue attribution through UTM parameters, reservation platform matching, and POS email matching, so operators can prove the channel's value to ownership.

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