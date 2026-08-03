ADDENDUM #1 - Southern Transmission Line Control Valve Station

THE SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION

SOUTHERN TRANSMISSION LINE

CONTROL VALVE STATION PROJECT

ADDENDUM TO THE PLANS AND SPECIFICATION-CONTRACTUAL DOCUMENTS

ADDENDUM NO. 1

TO: ALL PROSPECTIVE CONTRACTORS AND SUPPLIERS

The changes, modifications, clarifications, and/or additions covered by and set forth in this Addendum No. 1 shall become part of and be incorporated into the Contract Documents for the above referenced project. The Contractor shall include this Addendum, as well as any previous and subsequent addenda that may be issued, with his proposal Bid Documents as indicating his receipt and acceptance of its terms, requirements, and clarifications.

The Contractor shall also acknowledge receipt of this addendum in the Bid Documents on Page 19.

GENERAL STATEMENTS/CLARIFICATIONS:

This project is not federally funded and, therefore, it does not include requirements typical of recent, federally funded public works/utility projects (e.g., BABA, DBE, etc.). However, since this is a public works project, the Alabama Public Works Law applies which does have certain requirements relating to the sourcing of certain domestic products (e.g., Sections VI.5 and VI.6 of the General Specifications on Page 96). The bidding contractor should be familiar with the Alabama Code referenced including, but not limited to Chapter 3 of the Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. Per the General Information for Bidders on Page 3, there is no Geotechnical Report, boring logs, or other subsurface information available from the Owner or Engineer for this project. The Owner will pay for Special Inspections and laboratory testing common to the project within the provisions stated/defined by the Specifications. There is no requirement for the concrete surfaces on this project to be painted.

BID DOCUMENTS:

Re: Page 16: Basis of Payment: ITEM 6 - ELECTRICAL:

Change: The Basis of Payment for ITEM 6 – ELECTRICAL shall be replaced with the following:

ITEM 6 – ELECTRICAL

All electrical work related to the construction of the Control Valve Station shall be included in Bid Item 7 – Construction of Control Valve Station except the following: the underground electrical service from the meter pole to the electrical rack; the service entrance disconnect; the manual transfer switch; the generator power inlet box; construction of the electrical rack itself; and coordination with Alabama Power Company and the Owner. These specific items which are to be excluded from Bid Item 7 shall be included in this bid item (Bid Item 6). Bid Item 7 shall include all other electrical work.

SPECIAL PROVISIONS:

Re: Page 49: Addition: In the table on this page, add HDSS as an acceptable Restrained Joint.

DRAWINGS:

Re: Sheets 4 and 5: Clarification: Regarding isolating the existing 36” watermain in order to make the cut-in connections shown: There is an inline 36” valve shown on Sheet 4 to the east of the proposed control valve station at the edge of the Co. Rd. 69 ROW. There is another inline 36” valve that is approximately 6,000 feet to the west of the proposed Control Valve Station. These are the closest inline valves available for isolating the 36” watermain. In addition, there are two existing 10” flushing/draining assemblies located in low spots along this isolated section of the 36” watermain. One is shown on Sheet 4. The other one is located approximately 5500 feet away (approximate elevation 490+/-). Approximately 5300 ft to the east of the proposed control valve station there is another in-line 36” isolation valve and a 10” flushing/draining assembly (approximate elevation 480+/-). The Contractor shall plan and coordinate operation of the isolation valves and flushing assemblies with the Owner’s assistance well in advance. There is no requirement for line stops or insertion valves to be used. See notes on Drawings regarding the cut-in connections. These connections must be made as quickly as possible and therefore this work should proceed uninterrupted until the connections are complete.

Re: Sheet 5: Clarifications: The following ductile iron pipe pressure classes (as a minimum) are required: 36” yard piping – Class 200 24” yard piping – Class 250 Wall Pipes, All Sizes – Class 350 Flanged Piping, All Sizes – Class 350 6” compacted crushed stoned bedding shall be installed under both vaults The call out for Item 18 in the Partial Material List shall be revised to read:

24” D.I. VERTICAL BEND (MJ) AS REQUIRED OR SLEEVE (MJ)

The call out for Item 40 in the Partial Material List shall be revised to read:

2” TAPPING SADDLE: MUELLER DR2S SERIES OR EQUAL

The call out for Item 44 in the Partial Material List shall be revised to read:

2” TAPPING SADDLE: MUELLER DR2W SERIES OR EQUAL