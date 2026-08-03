ADDENDUM #1 - North South Connector Control Valve Station Project

THE SHELBY COUNTY COMMISSION

NORTH SOUTH CONNECTOR

CONTROL VALVE STATION PROJECT

ADDENDUM TO THE PLANS AND SPECIFICATION-CONTRACTUAL DOCUMENTS

ADDENDUM NO. 1

TO: ALL PROSPECTIVE CONTRACTORS AND SUPPLIERS

The changes, modifications, clarifications, and/or additions covered by and set forth in this Addendum No. 1 shall become part of and be incorporated into the Contract Documents for the above referenced project. The Contractor shall include this Addendum, as well as any previous and subsequent addenda that may be issued, with his proposal Bid Documents as indicating his receipt and acceptance of its terms, requirements, and clarifications.

The Contractor shall also acknowledge receipt of this addendum in the Bid Documents on Page 21.

GENERAL STATEMENTS/CLARIFICATIONS:

This project is not federally funded and, therefore, it does not include requirements typical of recent, federally funded public works/utility projects (e.g., BABA, DBE, etc.). However, since this is a public works project, the Alabama Public Works Law applies which does have certain requirements relating to the sourcing of certain domestic products (e.g., Sections VI.5 and VI.6 of the General Specifications on Page 96). The bidding contractor should be familiar with the Alabama Code referenced including, but not limited to Chapter 3 of the Title 39 of the Code of Alabama. Per the General Information for Bidders on Page 3, there is no Geotechnical Report, boring logs, or other subsurface information available from the Owner or Engineer for this project. The Owner will pay for Special Inspections and laboratory testing common to the project within the provisions stated/defined by the Specifications. There is no requirement for the poured-in-place concrete surfaces on this project to be painted. For the split face CMU required for the building, the Owner shall be able to select one integral color from the manufacturer’s selection of standard/basic integral tan/buff colors. Per the Drawings, pipe insulation is required for the small pilot piping on each control valve (see material call-out list on Sheet 6) and each pressure transducer assembly (see detail on Sheet 9).

BID DOCUMENTS:

Re: Page 17: Basis of Payment: ITEM 6 - ELECTRICAL:

Change: The Basis of Payment for ITEM 6 – ELECTRICAL shall be replaced with the following:

ITEM 6 – ELECTRICAL

All electrical work related to the construction of the Control Valve Station shall be included in Bid Item 7 – Construction of Control Valve Station except the following: the underground electrical service from the meter pole to the building; the service entrance disconnect; the generator power inlet box; the manual transfer switch, and coordination with Alabama Power Company and the Owner. These specific items which are to be excluded from Bid Item 7 shall be included in this bid item (Bid Item 6). Bid Item 7 shall include all other electrical work.

SPECIAL PROVISIONS:

Re: Page 51: Addition: In the table on this page, add HDSS as an acceptable Restrained Joint.

SPECIFICATIONS:

Re: Standard Specification for Fencing (Section 1-5): Page 160: Delete/strike the fourth sentence on this page (i.e., The height shall be 7 feet, including 3 strands of barbed wire ). See fencing detail in drawings for height requirements, and there is no requirement for barbed wire.

DRAWINGS:

Re: Sheets 4 and 6: Clarifications: The following ductile iron pipe pressure classes (as a minimum) are required: Yard piping – Class 250 Wall Pipes, All Sizes – Class 350 Flanged Piping, All Sizes – Class 350