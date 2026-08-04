RadSite Webinar 'The Remote Scanning Roadmap: Navigating MRI and CT Standards, Operations, and the Application Process'

Advanced Diagnostic Imaging Accreditation Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer Samantha Davis, R.T. (R)(MR), Director of MRI, RadNet

RadSite to host complimentary webinar scheduled for September 2

This webinar will provide imaging leaders with a standards-based roadmap, including operational considerations and real-world perspectives, for building remote scanning programs on a strong foundation” — Mark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, RadSite Chief Medical Officer

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RadSite™, a leading accreditation organization promoting performance- and quality-based imaging practices, will host a complimentary webinar titled “The Remote Scanning Roadmap: Navigating MRI and CT Standards, Operations, and the Application Process.”The event will take place on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET. To register, click here The webinar will provide a practical, standards-based framework for designing and operating a compliant remote MRI and CT scanning program. As staffing shortages and access challenges grow, imaging organizations are increasingly using remote scanning to expand access and improve workforce efficiency while maintaining quality, safety, and regulatory compliance.ModeratorMark Hiatt, MD, MBA, MS, Chief Medical Officer, RadSitePanelists• Samantha Davis, R.T. (R)(MR), Director of MRI, RadNet• Laura Kassa, R.T. (R)(CT)(MR), President, RadXcel• Kevin Oliver, R.T. (R)(MR)(ARRT), MRSO, Director of Imaging Innovation and Special Initiatives, SimonMed Imaging“Remote scanning is rapidly changing how MRI and CT services can be delivered, offering an important opportunity to expand access and support workforce efficiency while maintaining quality, safety, and regulatory compliance,” said Dr. Hiatt. “This webinar will provide imaging leaders with a practical, standards-based roadmap, including operational considerations and real-world perspectives, for building remote scanning programs on a strong foundation.”Attendees will learn key considerations for developing a remote scanning program, aligning operations with applicable standards, and preparing for the RadSite application and review process. The panelists will also discuss operational planning, workflows, and lessons learned from implementing remote scanning programs.“Remote scanning has become an important strategy for imaging providers seeking to strengthen operations while continuing to deliver exceptional patient care,” said Davis. “Success requires more than implementing new technology; it depends on thoughtful planning, well-defined workflows, and a commitment to quality and compliance. We will share lessons learned that can help organizations develop programs that work effectively in real-world imaging environments.”RadSite offers an innovative and cost-effective choice for accreditation. Its six accreditation programs cover:• CT Accreditation• MRI Accreditation• Nuclear Medicine and PET Accreditation• Dental CBCT Accreditation• Medical CBCT Accreditation• Remote Scanning Accreditation• Ultrasound Accreditation (Under Development)RadSite is also developing an Ultrasound Accreditation Program.To learn more about RadSite, visit www.radsitequality.com . Visit RadSite's webinar page to view complimentary recordings.###About RadSite™ ( www.RadSiteQuality.com Founded in 2005, RadSite promotes quality-based practices for imaging systems across the United States and its territories. Today, RadSite offers six accreditation programs, including CT accreditation, MRI accreditation, Nuclear Medicine and PET accreditation, Dental CBCT accreditation, Medical CBCT accreditation, and Remote Scanning accreditation. RadSite is recognized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services as an official accreditation organization under the Medicare Improvements for Patients and Providers Act of 2008. It is also recognized by more than 350 payers and has accredited more than 2,000 imaging systems. RadSite’s programs help assess, track, and report imaging trends to enhance imaging procedures and outcomes. The organization also offers educational programs, publishes issue briefs, and underwrites research on a complimentary basis to raise awareness of safety issues and promote best practices. RadSite is governed by an independent advisory board and committee system that is open to a broad range of volunteers to ensure transparency and accountability. To learn more, contact us at 443-440-6007 or info@radsitequality.com.

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