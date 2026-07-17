MAGBH to Host Complimentary Webinar on Health AI 101: Building Trustworthy AI for Better Healthcare Outcomes

MidAtlantic Business Group on Health (MABGH) J. David Johnson, MBA, CEO, MidAtlantic Business Group on Health

Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept—it is actively rewriting the playbook for corporate healthcare and benefits strategy” — J. David Johnson, MBA, CEO of MABGH

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The MidAtlantic Business Group on Health (MABGH) is hosting a webinar titled “Health AI 101: Building Trustworthy AI for Better Healthcare Outcomes” featuring speakers from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)This one-hour session will serve as an accessible, comprehensive primer on how artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming healthcare delivery, clinical decision-making, patient engagement, and population health. The event will take place on Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. ET. To register, click here As AI becomes embedded in healthcare, employers and benefits administrators must understand its practical uses and financial impact. This webinar will examine how health AI could affect employer-sponsored insurance, operations, and reimbursement, while addressing safeguards such as data privacy, compliance, bias mitigation, and transparency."Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept—it is actively rewriting the playbook for corporate healthcare and benefits strategy," said J. David Johnson, MBA, CEO of MABGH, who will serve as the event's moderator. "MABGH is thrilled to partner with CTA to demystify these emerging trends. For employers, benefit administrators, and firms supporting these organizations, understanding the intersection of AI efficacy and structural trust is vital to controlling costs and improving care. This webinar marks the first of many initiatives MABGH is launching to champion responsible innovation in Health AI."The session will feature leading digital health and technology policy experts from CTA, who will outline current tech standards and the legislative initiatives being advanced to foster safe, effective, and responsible health AI deployment."Building trust is the single most important hurdle for the widespread adoption of AI in healthcare," said Rene Quashie, JD, Vice President of Digital Health at CTA. "To truly improve outcomes, innovation must be paired with rigorous frameworks that ensure transparency and efficacy. We look forward to sharing how CTA is leading conversations around policy and developing standards that protect consumers while empowering the healthcare ecosystem to innovate confidently."“Standardization is the cornerstone of accountability in health technology," added Kerri Haresign, SES-CSP, Sr. Director, Technology & Standards at CTA. "As AI use cases expand across clinical operations and patient care, establishing uniform, industry-backed technical standards are vital. By creating clear benchmarks for interoperability, efficacy, and reliability, we can help employers and healthcare systems confidently deploy AI tools that are both effective and inherently trustworthy. ”Webinar DetailsHealth AI 101: Building Trustworthy AI for Better Healthcare OutcomesThis complimentary one-hour webinar will provide an accessible introduction highlighting how health artificial intelligence (AI) is being used across healthcare delivery, clinical decision-making, patient engagement, operations, and population health. Participants will explore key health AI technologies, emerging use cases, and the opportunities and challenges of adoption, including trustworthiness, transparency, privacy, bias, regulation, and reimbursement. Jointly hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and the MidAtlantic Business Group on Health (MABGH), the session will also highlight policy initiatives CTA and MABGH are advancing to support safe, effective, and responsible innovation in Health AI. A key touchstone of the webinar is to factor in the “employer” perspective.Moderator: J. David Johnson, MBA, CEO, MidAtlantic Business Group on HealthPresenters:* Kerri Haresign, Senior Director of Technology & Standards, CTA* Rene Quashie, JD, Vice President, Digital Health, CTADate: July 21stTime: 10:00 a.m. ETAbout Mid-Atlantic Business Group on Health (MABGH)MABGH is an association of health care purchasers. We have an ambitious vision and mission, a small staff, and dedicated volunteers. We empower employers and purchasers of health care through collaboration to improve quality, access, and the affordability of care in the region. www.mabgh.org The webinar is being hosted by Schooner Strategies

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