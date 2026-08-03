Minnesota DNR invites conversation about wildlife

Everyone interested in wildlife is invited to chat with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ wildlife managers in DNR offices across the state, or by phone, on Thursday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

“People have a lot to talk about when it comes to Minnesota wildlife and habitat, and we’re asking folks to please stop by or give us a call,” said David Trauba, DNR wildlife section manager. “Hearing people’s experiences with wildlife and what’s important to them helps us connect what we do with how people experience the outdoors, and that’s immensely valuable.”

Conversation topics can include anything related to wildlife. Hunters might have questions about public land and how to access it, hunting regulation changes, or how wildlife is faring in their area. Bird watchers might want to hear about wetland and prairie restoration projects taking place nearby. Others might benefit from discussing techniques to manage damage to agricultural crops caused by wildlife.

While the Aug. 20 office hours provide dedicated time for conversations about wildlife, DNR staff are always happy to talk with members of the public throughout the year.

These wildlife conversations began in 2018 with the release of the statewide deer management plan and have continued and broadened to encourage discussions about all wildlife and habitat topics.

When it comes to deer, potential topics include general discussions about deer, upcoming hunting season changes, chronic wasting disease management, topics for the DNR deer advisory committee’s consideration, and other thoughts and feedback regarding deer management.

To find an area wildlife office location and contact information, visit the Minnesota DNR website.