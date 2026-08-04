CWD confirmed in a wild deer near Stillwater

A deer near Stillwater has been confirmed positive for chronic wasting disease.

The female deer was reported to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources by a landowner who observed it for several days and noted it was unafraid of people and appeared emaciated. On July 16, the deer died and was retrieved by DNR staff. It was brought to the University of Minnesota’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for a necropsy and CWD testing. The DNR received confirmation of the disease earlier this week.

“This discovery near Stillwater is unfortunate and highlights the importance of the public’s awareness of and ability to report sick deer, as well as our protocol to have these deer tested for CWD,” said Michelle Carstensen, DNR Wildlife Health Program supervisor. “We thank the landowner who reported this animal because public participation is necessary to keep our deer population healthy.”

This detection is located in deer permit area 236 and is approximately 30 miles from the closest confirmed CWD cases in both Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Within DPAs where CWD has been detected and confirmed, the Minnesota DNR implements its CWD Response Plan. Multiple management actions are designed to help mitigate disease spread, including a deer feeding and attractants ban and, where appropriate, increased hunting opportunities with increased bag limits. The Minnesota DNR is working on what the surveillance response will be to the new detection near Stillwater.

CWD sampling changes

Statewide, in response to evolving CWD management needs, the Minnesota DNR is moving to a four-year rotational surveillance plan. To accomplish this plan, the state has been divided into four quadrants. Each year, hunters in one quadrant will be required to have all deer they harvest during firearms opening weekend that are one year old or older tested for CWD. This year, sampling will be focused on the southwest quadrant of the state.

The Minnesota DNR made this shift to get a clearer, more complete picture of where CWD is in Minnesota. While past CWD sampling near areas of known disease has successfully monitored CWD spread in risk areas, nearly two-thirds of the state hasn’t had a targeted surveillance effort in more than 20 years.

CWD affects cervids, which include white-tailed deer, moose and elk and has no known cure. It has been found in more than two-thirds of the states in the U.S.

More information about CWD, hunting season surveillance, and what the DNR is doing to limit disease spread and protect the health of Minnesota’s white-tailed deer is available on the Minnesota DNR website.