DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Aug. 3

Minneapolis artist Melissa Mickelson has won the Minnesota 2027 trout and salmon stamp contest with an acrylic painting of a lake trout, and Virginia artist John Barnard is the winner of the 2027 walleye stamp contest with an oil painting of a walleye. Judging for both contests was held on July 30.

In the trout and salmon stamp contest, which had seven eligible submissions, there was a tie for first place, with a runoff vote held by the judges to break the tie. Second place went to Stephen Hamrick of Lakeville with an acrylic painting of a rainbow trout. Third place was Micah Hanson of St. Charles with an acrylic painting of a brook trout.

In the walleye stamp contest, which had five eligible submissions, the second place winner was Minneapolis artist Melissa Mickelson with an acrylic painting. Third place went to Owatonna artist Ronald Engebretson with a watercolor and color pencil painting.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources uses revenue from voluntary purchases of walleye stamps to fund walleye stocking in Minnesota’s lakes. Revenue from trout and salmon stamps (which are required for anglers ages 18-64 who fish in designated trout waters or possess trout) is dedicated to trout and salmon management and habitat work.

Visit the DNR’s stamp webpage for more information about habitat stamps and contest guidelines.