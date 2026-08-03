New cohort helps certified manufacturers update existing quality systems, train employees and prepare for independent transition audits.

TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QMS2GO Launches 8-Week ISO 9001:2015-to-2026 Transition Program for Small ManufacturersCohort-based program helps certified manufacturers assess new requirements, update existing quality systems, train employees, and prepare for an independent transition auditQMS2GO today announced the launch of an eight-week ISO 9001 transition program for small manufacturers preparing to move from ISO 9001:2015 to the upcoming 2026 edition of the standard.The program is designed primarily for ISO 9001-certified manufacturers with up to 50 employees that need a practical, structured way to update their quality management systems without rebuilding them from the beginning.“Small manufacturers should not have to wait until their next surveillance or recertification audit to discover that their quality system was not properly updated,” said Onega Ulanova, co-founder of QMS2GO. “Our goal is to help each company understand what changed, preserve what already works, implement the necessary updates, and produce objective evidence before the transition becomes urgent.”Update What Changed. Keep What Works.The eight-week program begins with a structured review of each company’s existing ISO 9001:2015 quality management system.QMS2GO then helps the company identify transition gaps, revise affected processes and documentation, implement the necessary changes, train employees, and verify that the updated system is operating effectively.The program includes:- Review of the existing ISO 9001:2015 quality management system- Transition gap assessment- Identification of affected processes, procedures, and records- Updates to documentation and operational controls- Management and employee training- Updates to objectives, risks, responsibilities, and evidence- Internal-audit support- Management-review preparation- Access to QMS2GO quality-management software - Preparation for an independent transition auditThe final implementation scope will be aligned with the published requirements of ISO 9001:2026 and applicable certification-transition guidance.Structured Eight-Week ImplementationEach cohort will be limited to 10 companies to provide hands-on implementation support.Rather than receiving only a gap-assessment report, template package, or general training course, participating companies will follow a structured weekly implementation plan.By the end of the program, each participating company is expected to have:- Assessed its current QMS against the revised requirements- Identified and addressed applicable transition gaps- Updated affected processes, procedures, and records- Trained relevant employees- Generated evidence that the updated system is being followed- Completed or prepared for an internal audit- Prepared management to review the transition- Established a clear path toward an independent transition audit- Transition-Readiness Money-Back GuaranteeThe program includes an eight-week transition-readiness money-back guarantee.To qualify, participating companies must complete the required weekly assignments, attend required sessions, provide timely access to personnel and records, and implement the agreed actions.If QMS2GO does not complete the agreed transition scope and prepare the company’s quality management system to enter an independent transition audit by the end of the eight-week program, QMS2GO will refund the program fees paid and cancel any remaining scheduled installments.The guarantee applies to QMS2GO’s implementation and transition-readiness commitment. It does not guarantee the decision of an independent certification body or remove the company’s responsibility to operate and maintain its quality management system.One Sponsored Company Per CohortQMS2GO will provide one fully sponsored seat in each 10-company cohort for a qualified small manufacturer that would benefit from the transition program but cannot currently fund participation.Sponsored companies will be selected based on:- Financial need- Current ISO 9001 certification status- Readiness to complete the eight-week program- Availability of management and employees- Potential impact on customer retention, supplier qualification, or future contractsEconomic-development organizations, manufacturing associations, chambers of commerce, APEX Accelerators, Small Business Development Centers, lenders, prime contractors, and supplier-development programs are invited to refer eligible manufacturers.Why Manufacturers Should Begin PreparingManufacturers should avoid making unsupported changes based only on preliminary summaries of the revised standard. However, they can begin preparing by reviewing the condition of their current QMS, identifying outdated or weak processes, organizing existing documentation and records, and assigning responsibility for the transition.QMS2GO will finalize its transition materials based on the published ISO 9001:2026 requirements and applicable accreditation and certification-body transition requirements.About QMS2GOQMS2GO is an AI-powered quality management platform that helps manufacturers build, implement, operate, and continuously improve their quality management systems.The platform combines guided implementation, employee training, documentation, operational controls, audit preparation, and quality-management software in one connected workflow.Program InformationProgram: 8-Week ISO 9001:2015-to-2026 Transition ProgramTarget participants: ISO 9001-certified manufacturers, primarily those with up to 50 employeesCohort size: 10 companiesSponsored participation: One fully sponsored company per cohortProgram details and application: qms2go.com/iso-9001-2026-transition-programPricing and payment options: Contact onega@qms2go.comMedia ContactYelena RymbayevaQMS2GOEmail: onega@qms2go.comPhone: 305-619-7439Website: qms2go.com

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