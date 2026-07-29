QMS2GO Wins 2026 Hermes Gold for AI-Native Manufacturing Quality Platform

Louisiana company recognized for operating software that runs production, purchasing, sales and quality — with ISO 9001 compliance built in. (139)

LA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Lena Ulanova, CMO — QMS2GOlena@qms2go.com · (318) 200-0351 · qms2go.comRuston-Based QMS2GO Wins 2026 Hermes Creative Awards Gold for AI-Native Quality Management Platform Built for U.S. ManufacturersLouisiana software company recognized among global creative and communications leaders for reimagining how small and mid-sized manufacturers reach ISO 9001 compliance and stay audit-ready.RUSTON, LA — QMS2GO Corp., a Louisiana-based software company building the first AI-native Quality Management System (QMS) for U.S. manufacturers, has been named a Gold Winner in the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards, one of the largest and longest-running international awards competitions recognizing excellence in creative work, digital experiences, and communications.QMS2GO received the Gold distinction in the Websites, Mobile & Digital Experiences category for “AI-Native Quality Management Software Platform (ISO 9001 eQMS)” — an operating system that replaces static templates, binders, and disconnected spreadsheets with a single connected environment for ISO 9001 compliance, audit readiness, and day-to-day operations.The Hermes Creative Awards, administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), received thousands of entries from creative agencies, technology companies, and in-house teams worldwide. Gold Winners represent work judged to exceed industry standards for creativity and effectiveness.Why It Matters for Louisiana ManufacturingLouisiana is in the middle of a historic industrial expansion — more than $100 billion in announced projects across LNG, petrochemicals, aerospace, defense, and advanced manufacturing. That surge is flowing down to the state’s small and mid-sized shops, most of whom are being asked by primes and DoD-adjacent buyers to prove ISO 9001 (and increasingly API Q1, AS9100, and CMMC) compliance before winning purchase orders.“Louisiana manufacturers don’t lose contracts because they can’t build the part,” said Lena Ulanova, founder of QMS2GO. “They lose them because they can’t prove — on paper, on demand — that their quality system is real. QMS2GO closes that gap in weeks instead of years, without hiring a full-time quality director or paying six figures to a consultant.”Headquartered in Ruston and serving manufacturers across the Gulf South and nationally, QMS2GO is built specifically for shops between $5M and $100M in revenue — the exact tier that primes are pushing supplier development toward, and the tier most underserved by legacy enterprise QMS platforms.Why It Matters for Operations LeadersTraditional electronic QMS (eQMS) platforms were designed around auditors, not operators. They store documents but don’t run the business. QMS2GO takes the opposite approach: nonconformances, CAPAs, risks, suppliers, calibration, training, management review, receiving inspection, work orders, and internal audits live inside one connected workflow, generated dynamically from each company’s actual products, processes, and customers.Key differentiators recognized in the Hermes evaluation:- AI-native, not AI-bolted-on. QMS2GO uses AI to generate procedures, extract data from purchase orders, flag risk, summarize evidence for approvers, and keep clause-level traceability continuously — not as a marketing wrapper on legacy forms.- Audit-ready every day. Every mutation writes to a unified audit log tied to ISO 9001:2015 clauses. Management reviews, CAPAs, and risk registers are built from live data, not reconstructed the week before an audit.- Six-week path to compliance. Most customers reach a defensible, audit-ready state in about six weeks — versus the 9-to-18-month industry norm.- Built for the shop floor. Barcode scanning, work-order routing, calibration OOT alerts, supplier portals, and receiving inspections designed for operators, not just quality managers.About QMS2GOQMS2GO is an AI-native Quality Management System built for small and mid-sized U.S. manufacturers. Founded in Louisiana, the company helps shops reach ISO 9001, API Q1, and AS9100 audit-readiness in weeks instead of years — turning quality management from a compliance burden into an operating advantage. Learn more at qms2go.com.About the Hermes Creative AwardsHermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the program has honored outstanding work for more than 30 years. Learn more at amcpros.com.###Media assets available on request: platform screenshots, founder headshot, Hermes Gold Winner badge, customer references (Louisiana and Gulf-South manufacturers).

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