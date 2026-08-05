Advantexe Launches AI Readiness Simulation to Help Organizations Build Practical AI Decision-Making Skills

AI Readiness Simulation

Immersive digital simulation enables employees to experience the real-world business decisions required to successfully adopt Artificial Intelligence.

Our new simulation moves beyond teaching AI concepts and gives participants the opportunity to practice AI leadership in a realistic, risk-free environment.” — Robert Brodo, CEO Advantexe

CONSHOHOCKEN , PA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantexe Learning Solutions today announced the launch of the AI Readiness Business Simulation, an immersive digital learning experience designed to help employees and leaders develop the business judgment needed to successfully adopt Artificial Intelligence.

While many AI learning programs focus on technology, terminology, or prompting techniques, Advantexe’s new simulation takes a different approach. Participants step into the role of a Product Manager responsible for launching an AI-powered product and experience the realistic decisions, trade-offs, and challenges organizations face as AI transforms products, operations, and customer experiences.

The simulation places learners inside authentic business situations involving AI governance, shadow AI, prompt engineering, security, compliance, customer trust, and product strategy. Every decision impacts organizational AI Readiness, allowing participants to see how responsible AI adoption is built through thousands of everyday business decisions.

"Organizations are investing heavily in AI technologies, but success ultimately depends on people making better business decisions," said Rob Brodo, President and CEO of Advantexe Learning Solutions. "The new simulation moves beyond teaching AI concepts and gives participants the opportunity to practice AI leadership in a realistic, risk-free environment, much like pilots use flight simulators before flying an aircraft."

Designed to be completed in 45 to 60 minutes, the simulation can be delivered as a self-paced digital learning experience, integrated into instructor-led Masterclasses, or incorporated into broader leadership, innovation, and AI learning journeys.

Key Features

• Immersive business simulation based on realistic workplace scenarios

• Interactive emails, Teams messages, meetings, and leadership conversations

• AI Learning Hub that reinforces key concepts throughout the experience

• AI Readiness Dashboard measuring organizational progress

• Real AI-powered coaching and personalized feedback

• Flexible delivery for asynchronous learning or facilitated workshops



Unlike traditional AI awareness programs, the simulation develops practical decision-making skills by allowing participants to experience the consequences of balancing innovation, governance, security, compliance, customer trust, and business performance.

The launch reflects Advantexe's continued investment in experiential learning solutions that help organizations prepare employees for the future of work. The company has developed hundreds of business simulations used by leading global organizations to strengthen business acumen, leadership, sales effectiveness, and strategic decision-making.

The simulation is available immediately and can be customized to reflect an organization's industry, products, AI strategy, governance framework, and business priorities.

For more information, visit www.advantexe.com or contact jim.brodo@advantexe.com.

About Advantexe Learning Solutions

Advantexe Learning Solutions is a global leader in experiential learning, business simulations, and AI-enabled learning solutions. For more than 25 years, Advantexe has partnered with many of the world's leading organizations to develop innovative learning experiences that strengthen business acumen, leadership, strategic thinking, and sales effectiveness. Its award-winning solutions have been recognized by Brandon Hall, Training Industry, Selling Power, and other leading organizations for innovation and measurable business impact.

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