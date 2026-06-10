Advantexe to Host Webinar: 'Creating HR Business Value Through the AI Lens'

Exploring how HR leaders can drive strategic business impact in an AI-powered workplace

HR leaders who understand the business, connect talent strategy to performance, and leverage AI effectively will play a critical role in shaping the future workforce.” — Robert Brodo, CEO Advantexe

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantexe Learning Solutions, an award-winning leader in digital simulation-centric training solutions, today announced an upcoming webinar, Creating HR Business Value Through the AI Lens, featuring Rob Brodo and Kristi Conlon.

The webinar, hosted on June 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM EST, will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the role of HR and why business acumen is becoming a critical capability for HR professionals navigating rapid organizational change. Attendees will gain practical insights into key AI concepts and terminology, strategic HR capabilities, workforce productivity, and the evolving role of HR as a strategic business partner in an AI-driven workplace.

Key topics include:

• AI shifts impacting HR and talent leadership

• Augmentation vs. automation in the workplace

• Efficiency vs. productivity and business value creation

• Strategic HR capabilities needed in an AI-driven landscape

• Why business acumen strengthens HR influence and credibility

The session will also feature a short interactive business acumen lesson and additional learning resources for HR and talent leaders.

“AI is changing how organizations operate, but technology alone does not create business value,” said Rob Brodo, President & CEO of Advantexe Learning Solutions. “HR leaders who understand the business, connect talent strategy to performance, and leverage AI effectively will play a critical role in shaping the future workforce.”

"I experienced first-hand the importance of learning and using business acumen to influence executive leadership teams in my role as a learning and talent leader, says Krist Conlon, co-presenter. “Speaking the language of the business, understanding how the business makes money, helped me demonstrate the measurable impact of skill development to the KPIs of sales, operations, customer support, and every other line of business.

Register for the Webinar – Click here

Learn More – Contact – jim.brodo@advantexe.com

About Advantexe

Advantexe Learning Solutions partners with clients around the world to build the business acumen, leadership, and selling skills needed to execute their business strategies and achieve meaningful business results. Our comprehensive toolkit includes skills assessments, dynamic learning engagements powered by digital business simulations, and reinforcement tools that encourage immediate skill application. These elements combine to produce a measurable and lasting impact on our clients’ businesses.

About Kristi Conlon

Kristi Conlon is a learning and talent strategist who partners with HR leadership teams to responsibly lead AI people transformation — including governance, workflow task impact analysis, job redesign, and reskilling for internal workforce mobility. She works at the intersection of people, process, and technology to architect the talent capabilities that turn AI investments into measurable business results. Kristi has served as an internal learning and talent leader and as an external advisor to Fortune 100 and pre-IPO executives, with 25+ years of global experience spanning public and private companies.

Media Contact:

Jim Brodo, CMO – Advantexe

Jim.brodo@advantexe.com

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