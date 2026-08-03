Garron Hicks Named as New Region 2 Forester

State Forester Russell Bozeman recently announced the appointment of Garron Hicks as Regional Forester for Region 2.

“Garron has devoted his career to strengthening Mississippi’s forests through sound management and proactive forest health initiatives,” Bozeman said. “His experience as Forest Health Coordinator and Assistant Forest Management Chief has given him a broad understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing our state’s forests. Combined with his leadership and commitment to serving others, he is well prepared for this role.”

Garron joined MFC in 2007 as an Area Forester serving Lafayette and Union counties. In 2013, he was promoted to the regional office in Tupelo as Assistant Regional Forester. Most recently, he served as Assistant Forest Management Chief and Forest Health Coordinator, helping oversee statewide forest management programs and leading efforts to monitor and respond to insect, disease, and invasive species threats affecting Mississippi’s forests.

As Regional Forester for Region 2, Garron will oversee operations across north central Mississippi, providing direction to forestry personnel and ensuring the agency continues to deliver high-quality wildfire protection, forest management assistance, and landowner services throughout the region.

“Garron has earned the respect of his peers through his knowledge, work ethic, and dedication to our mission,” Bozeman said. “I am confident he will provide outstanding leadership for Region 2 and continue building strong relationships with our employees, landowners, and partners.”

A 2005 graduate of Louisiana Tech University, Garron earned a Bachelor of Science in Forestry before beginning his career with MFC. He and his wife, Jenessa, have been married for 20 years and are the parents of Kylee-Jo and Luke. They are also the legal guardians of their niece and nephew, Zach and Abby. Outside of work, Hicks enjoys hunting, especially turkey hunting, woodworking, and cheering on his children in travel sports.

Garron will assume his new role on August 1st.