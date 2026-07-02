MFC Announces 2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest Winners 

MFC has announced the winners of the 2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest, held in celebration of Arbor Day and the agency’s 100th Anniversary.

This year’s theme, “At Home in the Forest,” invited students across Mississippi to explore the many ways forests provide habitat, protection, and a sense of community for people and wildlife. Through creative, colorful artwork, students expressed what forests mean to them and highlighted the essential role trees play in everyday life.

The contest promoted environmental awareness and encouraged artistic expression, while helping students develop a deeper appreciation for Mississippi’s forest resources. As the Mississippi Forestry Commission marks 100 years of protecting and managing the state’s forests, the contest also emphasized the importance of fostering the next generation of forest stewardship.

2026 Arbor Day Poster Contest Winners

Fourth Grade

• 1st Place — Claire Hawkins, Madison Ridgeland Academy, Madison, MS

• 2nd Place — Nathan Scerbak, Homeschool, Eupora, MS

Fifth Grade

• 1st Place — Adonai Quinto Ortego, Crystal Springs Middle School, Crystal Springs, MS

• 2nd Place — Marianna Hall, Crystal Springs Middle School, Utica, MS

Sixth Grade

• 1st Place — E’Mani Clemmons, Cardozo Middle School, Jackson, MS

Eighth Grade

• 1st Place — Makayla Thurman, Cardozo Middle School, Jackson, MS

MFC extends congratulations to all participating students whose artwork was selected for recognition. Their creativity helped bring the theme “At Home in the Forest” to life in meaningful and inspiring ways.

As part of its centennial observance, MFC remains committed to advancing forestry education, wildfire prevention, and outreach across Mississippi. Click here for the MFC social media post on the winners.